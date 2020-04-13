Betamethasone Ointment Market Forecast to 2027 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

This medication is used to treat a variety of skin conditions. Betamethasone reduces the swelling, itching, and redness that can occur in these types of conditions. This medication is a medium-strength corticosteroid. Betamethasone ointment is a steroid medication that is used to treat a number of skin diseases such as dermatitis, allergic conditions, and itching.

The betamethasone ointment market is anticipated to grow due to increasing incidences of skin disorders such as psoriasis, rising incidences of asthma, surge in cancer patients. However, side effects associated with betamethasone such as muscle weakness and allergic reactions is restraining the market growth. Moreover, introduction of different formulations of betamethasone and untapped market opportunities in emerging nations is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Cipla Inc.

2. Dermocare Laboratories

3. East West Pharma

4. Emson Medichem

5. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

6. Micro Labs Ltd.

7. Moraceae Pharmaceuticals

8. OMEGA REMEDIES PVT. LTD.

9. Pharmtak Ophthalmics (I) Pvt. Ltd.

10. Psyco Remedies Limited

The betamethasone ointment market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type the market is segmented as betamethasone dipropionate, betamethasone sodium phosphate and betamethasone valerate. On the basis of application the market is categorized as hospital, clinic and home.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in betamethasone ointment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The betamethasone ointment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting betamethasone ointment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the betamethasone ointment market in these regions.

