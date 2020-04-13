Bio Decontamination Market Size, Growth Scope, Outlook to 2027 – STERIS, Ecolab, TOMI, JCE Biotechnology, Fedegari Autoclavi, Zhejiang Tailin, Noxilizer, Howorth Air Technology, ClorDiSys, Amira

Bio-decontamination is referred to the process of neutralization or elimination of chemical agents, infectious microorganisms and radioactive materials. This is accomplished by physical means, chemicals or biology based techniques. Bio-decontaminating using physical means includes techniques such as thermal, high pressure methods and others. Decontamination by chemicals includes the use of surfactants for neutralization of chemical waste, oxidizing agents, and more. Decontamination methods based on biology includes use of artificial bacteria, enzymatic systems, and others. Bio-decontamination equipment refers to the equipment such as a separate box or a chamber in which decontamination procedure is performed. The main motive of bio decontamination is to put a check to the spread of microorganisms and other hazardous contaminants that may put the health humans and animals at risk. It is most commonly used across the medical sector.

Bio Decontamination market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing demand for prevention of viral infection and strict government regulations and guidelines about using sterile and clean environment are acting as a catalyst for the growth of the market. Moreover, growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is also offering opportunity in the market growth during the forecast period.

The global Bio Decontamination market is segmented on the basis of product and service, agent, type and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as equipment, services and consumables. Based on agent market is segmented into hydrogen peroxide, chlorine dioxide, peracetic acid and nitrogen dioxide. Based on type the market is segmented into chamber decontamination and room decontamination. Based on end user, the market is segmented as pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturing companies, life sciences & biotechnology research organizations and hospitals & healthcare facilities.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Bio Decontamination market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Bio Decontamination market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Bio Decontamination market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Bio Decontamination market in these regions.

