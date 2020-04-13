C – Reactive Protein Testing Market Size, Trends, Demand, Scope to 2027 – Abcam, Biotechne, Hoffmann-La Roche, Randox, Merck, Thermo Fisher, Lifespan Biosciences, Abaxis, Quest Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers

A c- reactive protein test is carried out to check if there is any infection in patients body. A normal human body has low levels of C- reactive protein (CRP) however the liver secretes CRP in response to inflammation or infection. A CRP test is carried out to monitor conditions like bacterial infections, like sepsis, fungal infections, inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid arthritis, osteomyelitis and others.

The C – reactive protein testing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as increasing prevalence of diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, cancers and cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements in diagnostics, and increasing funds for diagnostics research. Furthermore, growing initiatives by international bodies, for the prevention and treatment of chronic disorders is likely to pose growth opportunities for the market

The global C – reactive protein testing market is segmented on the basis of assay type, application, and end user. Based on assay type the market is segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), immunoturbidimetric assay, high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) assay and other assay types. Based on application the market is segmented into cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid arthritis, cancer and others. Based on end user the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global C – reactive protein testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The C – reactive protein testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting C – reactive protein testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the C – reactive protein testing market in these regions.

