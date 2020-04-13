Canes and Crutches Market A Latest Research Report To Share Market Insights And Dynamics

The knee replacement surgeries are being performed in the geriatric population for their deteriorating joints. Knee replacement, is among the most commonly performed orthopedic procedures. The rise in the conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and osteoporosis are driving to the number of the surgeries. For instance, according to a report published in 2018 of Healthline Media, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) affects 41 in every 100,000 people per year and near round 1.3 million Americans have RA. Likewise, data published by Spondylitis Association of America, states that in America, spondyloarthritis is found in approximately in 2.7million people which is 1 in 100 population. Similarly according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, in 2018, osteoporosis is estimated to affect 200 million women across the world, among which near around one-tenth of women are above the age of 60, one-fifth of women aged more than 70, two-fifths of women aged above 80 and two-thirds of women aged more than 90.

The rise in the orthopedic surgeries is majorly driven by the surgeries done for the replacements of knee and hip. The surgeries are also been done for the amputations of the limbs due to the damages and injuries caused in the accidents or due to the various diseases. The number of the surgeries for the amputation is observed for the patients suffering from diabetes and have developed condition of gangrene. For instance, according to the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, in United States approximately 600,000 knee replacement surgeries are performed per year.

Moreover, the number of surgeries are expected to be rising to the musculoskeletal disorders that are associated with sports, occupational injuries and age-related dysfunction. For instance, according to Arthritis Foundation, in 2017, approximately 54 million adults have been diagnosed with arthritis. In addition, approximately 300,000 babies and children have arthritis or a rheumatic condition. Also the common type of arthritis diagnosed is osteoarthritis, which affects approximately 31 million Americans. Therefore, according to the data and figures, the demand for canes and crutches as an aid for recovery post an orthopedic surgery is anticipated to increase during the forecast period.

The medical mobility aids segment of the canes & crutches market is segmented into canes and crutches market. The crutches is the largest segment among the medical mobility aids segment in the canes & crutches market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025. The crutches segment is the fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast years.

