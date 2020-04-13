Conveyor Monitoring Market: Value Chain, Stakeholder Analysis and Trends by 2027

Conveyor system is one part of mechanical handling equipment that transports material from one place to another. Conveyor monitoring is the process of determining the condition of conveyor motor and belt while it is in operation, and it enables to detect a potential failure in advance. Conveyor monitoring is useful in various industries as the conventional methods are time-consuming, which has resulted in the growth of conveyor monitoring market.

Increasing focus of companies on reducing losses due to faults in conveyor belts and also rising adoption of predictive maintenance tools in various industries is expected to drive the conveyor monitoring market. However, high initial cost of installation for conveyor would pose a challenge to the players operating in conveyor monitoring market. Moreover, the rising demand for safety compliance automation solutions coupled with growing digitization in material handling industry will provide opportunities in the conveyor monitoring market.

The “Conveyor Monitoring Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of conveyor monitoring market with detailed market segmentation by technology, offering, industry, and geography. The Conveyor monitoring market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The conveyor monitoring market is segmented on the basis of technology, offering, industry, and geography. Based on technology, the conveyor monitoring market is segmented as vibration monitoring, thermography, corrosion monitoring, ultrasound emission monitoring, and motor current analysis. On the basis of offering, conveyor monitoring market is segmented into hardware and software. On the basis of industry, conveyor monitoring market is segmented into mining, power generation, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the conveyor monitoring market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The conveyor monitoring market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting conveyor monitoring market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the conveyor monitoring market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the conveyor monitoring market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from conveyor monitoring market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for conveyor monitoring market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the conveyor monitoring market.

The report also includes the profiles of key conveyor monitoring market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Beltscan Systems Pty Ltd

CBG Conveyor Belt Gateway

ContiTech AG

Emerson Electric Co.

Fenner Dunlop

Honeywell International Inc.

PHOENIX CBS GmbH

TROLEX INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS

Vayeron Pty Ltd.

Yellotec

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Conveyor Monitoring Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Conveyor Monitoring Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Conveyor Monitoring Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Conveyor Monitoring Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

