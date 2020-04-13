Corrugated Box Market Global Trends, Size, Applications, Share, Sale, Growth Insight, New Development and Forecast To 2026 – Mondi PLC, Westrock Company, DS Smith PLC, Smurfit Kappa Group, Rengo Co. Ltd.
Global corrugated box market valued approximately USD 66.9 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a rate of more than 4.6 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Among the key drivers for the corrugated box market are strong growth in food and beverage industry, recyclability of corrugated boxes, rising e-commerce industry, coupled with increasing spending by consumers for packaged products. Corrugated box market is witnessing significant growth owing to rise in the manufacturing activities. Corrugated box is used as packaging solution to a variety of products thus, growth in various industries is expected to drive the adoption of corrugated boxes over the forecast period.
The leading market players include-
Mondi PLC
Westrock Company
DS Smith PLC
Smurfit Kappa Group
Rengo Co. Ltd.
Cascades Inc.
Packaging Corporation of America
Georgia-Pacific LLC
Kapstone Paper and Packaging Corporation
The regional analysis of corrugated box market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in corrugated box market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material:
Linerboard
Medium
Others
By Printing Ink
Water-Based Ink
Uv-Curable Ink
Hot Melt-Based Ink
Solvent-Based Ink
By Printing Technology
Digital Printing
Flexography Printing
Lithography Printing
Others
By Type
Slotted Boxes
Telescope Boxes
Rigid Boxes
Folder Boxes
By End-Use Industry
Food & Beverages
Electronic Goods
Home & Personal Care Goods
Chemicals
Textile Goods
Glassware & Ceramics
Paper Products
Others
