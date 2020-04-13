COVID-19 Impact on Needle-Free Injection Device Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Needle-Free Injection Device Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Needle-Free Injection Device Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Needle-Free Injection Device Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Needle-Free Injection Device Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Needle-Free Injection Device market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market: Zogenix, Inovio, Glide Pharma, Akra Dermojet, Crossject Medical Technology, Injex Pharma, Eternity Healthcare, Antares Pharma, Valeritas, Medical International Technologies, Penjet, PharmaJet, National Medical Products, Activa Brand Products

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market Segmentation By Product: Powder Injections, Liquid Injections, Depot or Projectile Injection

Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market Segmentation By Application: Drug Injection, Cosmetic Surgery Use, Other

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Needle-Free Injection Device Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Needle-Free Injection Device Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Needle-Free Injection Device Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Needle-Free Injection Device Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Powder Injections

1.4.3 Liquid Injections

1.4.4 Depot or Projectile Injection

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Drug Injection

1.5.3 Cosmetic Surgery Use

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Needle-Free Injection Device Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Needle-Free Injection Device Industry

1.6.1.1 Needle-Free Injection Device Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Needle-Free Injection Device Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Needle-Free Injection Device Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Needle-Free Injection Device Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Needle-Free Injection Device Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Needle-Free Injection Device Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Needle-Free Injection Device Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Needle-Free Injection Device Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Needle-Free Injection Device Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Needle-Free Injection Device Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Needle-Free Injection Device Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Needle-Free Injection Device Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Needle-Free Injection Device Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Needle-Free Injection Device Production by Regions

4.1 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Needle-Free Injection Device Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Needle-Free Injection Device Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Needle-Free Injection Device Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Needle-Free Injection Device Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Needle-Free Injection Device Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Needle-Free Injection Device Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Needle-Free Injection Device Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Needle-Free Injection Device Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Needle-Free Injection Device Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Needle-Free Injection Device Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Needle-Free Injection Device Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Needle-Free Injection Device Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Needle-Free Injection Device Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Needle-Free Injection Device Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Needle-Free Injection Device Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Needle-Free Injection Device Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Needle-Free Injection Device Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Needle-Free Injection Device Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Needle-Free Injection Device Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Needle-Free Injection Device Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Needle-Free Injection Device Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Needle-Free Injection Device Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Needle-Free Injection Device Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Needle-Free Injection Device Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Needle-Free Injection Device Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Needle-Free Injection Device Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Needle-Free Injection Device Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Needle-Free Injection Device Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Needle-Free Injection Device Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Zogenix

8.1.1 Zogenix Corporation Information

8.1.2 Zogenix Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Zogenix Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Zogenix Product Description

8.1.5 Zogenix Recent Development

8.2 Inovio

8.2.1 Inovio Corporation Information

8.2.2 Inovio Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Inovio Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Inovio Product Description

8.2.5 Inovio Recent Development

8.3 Glide Pharma

8.3.1 Glide Pharma Corporation Information

8.3.2 Glide Pharma Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Glide Pharma Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Glide Pharma Product Description

8.3.5 Glide Pharma Recent Development

8.4 Akra Dermojet

8.4.1 Akra Dermojet Corporation Information

8.4.2 Akra Dermojet Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Akra Dermojet Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Akra Dermojet Product Description

8.4.5 Akra Dermojet Recent Development

8.5 Crossject Medical Technology

8.5.1 Crossject Medical Technology Corporation Information

8.5.2 Crossject Medical Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Crossject Medical Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Crossject Medical Technology Product Description

8.5.5 Crossject Medical Technology Recent Development

8.6 Injex Pharma

8.6.1 Injex Pharma Corporation Information

8.6.2 Injex Pharma Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Injex Pharma Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Injex Pharma Product Description

8.6.5 Injex Pharma Recent Development

8.7 Eternity Healthcare

8.7.1 Eternity Healthcare Corporation Information

8.7.2 Eternity Healthcare Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Eternity Healthcare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Eternity Healthcare Product Description

8.7.5 Eternity Healthcare Recent Development

8.8 Antares Pharma

8.8.1 Antares Pharma Corporation Information

8.8.2 Antares Pharma Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Antares Pharma Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Antares Pharma Product Description

8.8.5 Antares Pharma Recent Development

8.9 Valeritas

8.9.1 Valeritas Corporation Information

8.9.2 Valeritas Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Valeritas Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Valeritas Product Description

8.9.5 Valeritas Recent Development

8.10 Medical International Technologies

8.10.1 Medical International Technologies Corporation Information

8.10.2 Medical International Technologies Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Medical International Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Medical International Technologies Product Description

8.10.5 Medical International Technologies Recent Development

8.11 Penjet

8.11.1 Penjet Corporation Information

8.11.2 Penjet Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Penjet Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Penjet Product Description

8.11.5 Penjet Recent Development

8.12 PharmaJet

8.12.1 PharmaJet Corporation Information

8.12.2 PharmaJet Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 PharmaJet Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 PharmaJet Product Description

8.12.5 PharmaJet Recent Development

8.13 National Medical Products

8.13.1 National Medical Products Corporation Information

8.13.2 National Medical Products Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 National Medical Products Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 National Medical Products Product Description

8.13.5 National Medical Products Recent Development

8.14 Activa Brand Products

8.14.1 Activa Brand Products Corporation Information

8.14.2 Activa Brand Products Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Activa Brand Products Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Activa Brand Products Product Description

8.14.5 Activa Brand Products Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Needle-Free Injection Device Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Needle-Free Injection Device Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Needle-Free Injection Device Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Needle-Free Injection Device Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Needle-Free Injection Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Needle-Free Injection Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Needle-Free Injection Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Needle-Free Injection Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Needle-Free Injection Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Channels

11.2.2 Needle-Free Injection Device Distributors

11.3 Needle-Free Injection Device Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Needle-Free Injection Device Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

