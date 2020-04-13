Date Sugar Market Worth US$ 2,942.1 Mn by 2027 – Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Date Lady, Naturalia Ingredients srl, NOW Foods

Date sugar is a sort of sugar most commonly found in natural food stores since it is less processed than regular sugars. It is produced using dried dates and adds a rich sweetness to recipes.

The global date sugar market accounted for US$ 2,036.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 2,942.1 Mn by 2027. Date sugar is available in various forms such as granules and crystal, powdered, syrup or liquid. The growing demand of these forms in various products such as bakery, confectionery, processed snacks and sauces is expected to drive the market growth, Also, the high demand for low GI foods among the diabetic and normal consumer is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market players.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Date Lady, Naturalia Ingredients srl, NOW Foods, GloryBee, Ario Co, Barry Farm Foods, Hain Daniels Group, PANOS brands and MGT Dried Fruit

Based on end-use, the date sugar market has been segmented into bakery, confectionery, dressings and condiments and sauces and spreads. The bakery dominated the date sugar market in 2018, whereas sauces and spreads segment is projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. Increasing consumption of bakery products like cakes and pastries, biscuits, breads, and breakfast goods and ready-to-eat foods across the globe owing to hectic lifestyle is expected to fuel the bakery products demand over the forecast years. Various factors affecting the bakery industry growth are flavors and fat content along with texture and sweetness. Date sugar is used in bakery product to enhance the taste and texture. High demand for functional baked products, such as gluten-free, high-fiber, and Trans fat products, is expected to drive the demand for bakery products in date sugar market.

In 2018, North America held the largest share of the global date sugar market. The demand for date sugar is expected to increase in the region due to rising awareness about health benefits offered by date sugar. Also, the growth in demand for various end use such as bakery, confectionery, processed snacks, dressings and condiments, sauces and spreads is also driving the market growth in North America region. The date sugar manufacturers are expanding their production activities in countries such as Canada and US so as to meet the rising demands of date sugar in the region which is also expected to provide great opportunities for date sugar products’ manufacturers and lead to the growth of date sugar market.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Date Sugar market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Date Sugar market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

Most important by form of Date Sugar covered in this report are:

Granules and Crystal

Powdered

Syrup/Liquid

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Bakery

Confectionery

Snacks

Dressings and Condiments

Sauces and Spreads

For more clarity on the real potential of the Date Sugar market for the forecast period 2021–2027, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Date Sugar Market Landscape

5. Date Sugar Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Date Sugar – Global Market Analysis

7. Global Date Sugar Market Analysis – By Form

8. Global Date Sugar Market Analysis – By End Use

9. Date Sugar Market Analysis – By Origin

10. Date Sugar Market Analysis – By Sales Channel

11. Date Sugar Market – Geographic Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Appendix

