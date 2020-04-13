Genomics in Cancer Care Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product and Service (Instruments, Consumables, Service), Technology (Gene Sequencing, PCR, Microarray Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification, Others), Application (Diagnostic, Drug Delivery, Precision Medicine, Research), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes) and Geography

Genomics is study of gene and other molecular components that helps in the characterizing the genetic properties of cells and their functions. The genomics is the widely used biotechnological tool that has shown various benefits in the clinical and medical sector. The use of the genomics has allowed to study cancer and its heritance more efficiently and conveniently in the medical sector. The use of genomics has resulted into innovations of various treatments and preventive measures for cancer.

The genomics in cancer care market is estimated to grow owing to the factors such as increasing incidences of cancer, rapid technological innovations & development in the field of genomics and increasing healthcare facilities. The growth of the market during the forecast period is anticipated due to the growth opportunities such as increasing developments in the healthcare industries, increasing awareness about the advancements of cancer and precision medicine and others.

The global genomics in cancer care market is segmented on the basis of product & service, technology, application, and end user. Based on the product & service the market is segmented as instruments, consumables, and service. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as gene sequencing, PCR, microarray nucleic acid extraction and purification, and others. On the basis of application segment the market is classified as diagnostic, drug delivery, precision medicine, and research. And on the basis of end user the market is segmented as hospitals, diagnostics laboratories, and academic & research institutes.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global genomics in cancer care market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The genomics in cancer care market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting genomics in cancer care market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the genomics in cancer care market in these regions.

