High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market Drivers, Restraints and opportunities 2027

High-intensity focused ultrasound therapy market is US$ 417.98 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 755.46 Mn by 2027.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and is expected to be the significant revenue contributor in forecast period. The region has witnessed several government support in countries such as South Korea for cancer awareness and other initiatives, as well as increasing cancers such as prostate cancer. Various organizations in India have been working toward proving better treatment as well as services for cancer. Indian Cancer Society is a voluntary, nonprofit, national organization for awareness, detection, cure, and survivorship of those affected with this disease and work to fight against cancer in India.

The global high-intensity focused ultrasound therapy market by modality was led by therapeutic ultrasound segment. In 2018, the therapeutic ultrasound segment held a largest market share of the high-intensity focused ultrasound therapy market. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 because it increases the healing rates, tissue relaxation, and its heating, local blood flow, and scar tissue breakdown. Moreover, the use of ultrasonic energy for therapy has been expanded and approved for surgical tissue cutting and hemostasis, uterine fibroid ablation, cataract removal, transdermal drug delivery, and bone fracture healing, and others.

The growing hospitals industry in the developing countries in the Asia Pacific region, are creating better opportunities for the major market players to expand their business. This is a major reason for the market growth in the forecast period. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the hospital industry in India is expected to reach USD 132.84 billion by 2022 from USD 61.79 in 2017. The Indian hospital sector is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16-17% over 2017–2022. India also has a large pool of doctors and medical staff who have the potential to grow the industry to an even higher level.

As per the report by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) the hospital and diagnostic centers have attracted Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) worth US$ 6.09 billion from the year 2000 to 2019. Furthermore, the healthcare sector in India witnessed 23 deals worth US$ 679 million in the year 2018.

