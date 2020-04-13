Patient Flow Management Market : Increasing Demand for Centralized Management Boost the Market Growth Report by McKesson Corporation, Care Logistics, Epic Systems Corporation, Intelligent In Sites, Aptean, Cerner Corporation, Teletracking Technologies

Patient Flow Management report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacture covered in the report. It also sheds light on the trends and drivers, revenue growth, technologies and on the Patient Flow Management market enhancing the capital format. Moreover, Major strategical venture in the market which contains product development, partnership etc. are scrutinized in this Patient Flow Management report. It delivers conclusive information relating to various aspects of the market such as commercial application, size of the industry and speculated profit margin over the planned timeline is also provided in the Patient Flow Management report.

Patient Flow Management report predicts the Patient Flow Management market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated duration. The opportunities for growth and expansion that are prominent in the sector as well as geographical coverage of the industry have also been examined in this Patient Flow Management report.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global patient flow management market is expected to reach US$ 2,126.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 452.7 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.9% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as rising adoption of patient-centric approach by healthcare providers and shortage of nursing staff and doctors.

Key Competitors In Market are McKesson Corporation, Care Logistics, Epic Systems Corporation, Intelligent In Sites, Aptean, Cerner Corporation, Teletracking Technologies, Inc., Central Logic, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Sonitor Technologies

TOC points of Market Report:

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in industry

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target Client

Strategic Insights

Partnership/acquisition, and service launch & collaborations were observed as the most adopted strategy in global patient flow management industry. Few of the acquisition, partnership, product launches and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below;

2018: Allscripts acquired HealthGrid Holding Company to expand the Allscripts FollowMyHealth platform.

2017: Allscripts acquired McKesson Corporation’s hospital and health system IT business to expand Allscripts client base in U.S. hospitals and health systems and expands its solutions portfolio

2017: Care Logistics partnered with New York Hospital System to transform care delivery and lower the cost of care.

2015: Aptean announced acquisition of the Medworxx Solutions Inc. The acquisition has helped the company to enter into the healthcare industry. Medworxx was among the leading providers of clinical patient flow, compliance and education solutions to more than 350 hospitals internationally, including Canada, France, the United States and the United Kingdom

2015: Cerner acquired Siemens Health Services’ assets, client relationships and associates.

Market segmentation:

Patient Flow Management Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Integrated and Standalone), Type (Real-Time Locating Systems and Event-Driven Patient Tracking), Component (Software, Hardware and Services); and Delivery Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-Based) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The target audience for the report on the market

Manufactures

Market analysts

Senior executives

Business development managers

Technologists

R&D staff

Distributors

Investors

Governments

Equity research firms

Consultants

