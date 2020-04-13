Pipe Relining Market is Projected to touch US$ 11,084.5 Mn by 2027-Perma-Liner Industries, Pipe Restoration Solutions

The pipe relining market was valued at US$ 7,789.5 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 11,084.5 Mn by 2027.

The factors such as a rise in the number of aging pipeline infrastructure along with growing stringent leakage and damage related regulations by numerous government organizations as well as safety standard regulatory agencies have a profound influence over the growth of the pipe relining market. Furthermore, the growing demand from various end-users such as oil & gas, chemicals, municipal, industrial, and water treatment also continues to provide steady business opportunities, subsequently propelling the pipe relining market growth steadily during the coming years. In addition to this, the rising awareness towards harmful consequences of pipeline oil & gas pipeline leakage among individuals is pushing the demand for more frequent pipeline maintenance activities from government agencies and subsequently is expected to drive the market growth during the later forecast period. Also, the pipe relining technology is considered as the most effective and emerging solution for restoration of damaged pipe systems both outside as well as inside of buildings. This process helps in the restoration of pipes without any devastation and helps in protecting pipes from several kinds of failures such as corrosion, debris buildup, root intrusion, and leaks. Thus, the market for pipe relining is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Advanced Trenchless Inc, Aegion Corporation, Inland Pipe Rehabilitation LLC, Nu Flow Corporate, Perma-Liner Industries LLC, Pipe Restoration Solutions, Roto-Rooter, RPB Inc, SilverLining Holding Corporation, and Specialized Pipe Technologies

Owing to the concern of public safety and scarcity of clean water in various countries, the respective governments are investing heavily in the development of proper sewage infrastructure as well as in wastewater management. Public safety is one of the prime concerns of the country’s government, which is leading to the growth of pipe relining market. There are several benefits of proper sewage systems such as better quality of life and hygiene conditions, preserving the natural environment, saving and processing waters, economic development, reducing the risk of damage related to floods, and well as an increased standard of living. For this, the government of various economies is investing heavily in developing new sewage infrastructure as well as for the up-gradation of the old sewage infrastructure, which, in turn, is propelling the growth of global pipe relining market.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Pipe Relining market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Pipe Relining market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

Most important Products of Pipe Relining covered in this report are:

Cured-in-place

Pull-in-place

Pipe Bursting

Internal Pipe Coating

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Municipal

Others

For more clarity on the real potential of the Pipe Relining market for the forecast period 2021–2027, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Pipe Relining market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Pipe Relining market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Pipe Relining market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Pipe Relining market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

