Precooked Corn Flour Market Set to Register 4.4% CAGR Throughout 2019-2027 | Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Limagrain, Goya Foods,

The global precooked corn flour market accounted for US$ 2,461.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 3,615.2 Mn by 2027.

Precooked corn flour is a naturally gluten-free flour used to make tortillas, tamales, and other Mexican dishes. Field corn or maize is dried and then treated in a solution of lime and water, also called slaked lime, to prepare precooked corn flour. Soaking the corn in lime infuses it with niacin and calcium, which makes it easier for the body to digest and provide a distinctive flavor to the flour. This flour is rich in calcium and vitamin B. As precooked corn flour is gluten-free, the food products produced from the flour is mainly consumed by the people suffering from celiac disease.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Limagrain (Limagrain Ingredients), Goya Foods, Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Bunge Limited, Harinera del Valle SA, Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V., The Quaker Oats Company, and C.H. Guenther & Son Inc

In 2018, the yellow corn flour segment accounted for the largest market share in the global precooked corn flour market. Yellow corn flour is easily available in the market and is widely used for producing products such as bakery and confectionery, extruded snacks, and RTC food. Furthermore, tortilla chips, nachos, and taco shells made from yellow corn flour are very popular among the consumers. This further boost the demand for precooked corn flour market globally. Moreover, the white corn flour segment is projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period due to rising awareness about the health benefits offered by white corn flour among health-conscious consumers.

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the global precooked corn flour market. The growth of the precooked corn flour market in this region is primarily attributed to rapid growth in the food and beverage industry in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Moreover, rising demand for convenience and ready to eat healthy food is projected to propel the demand for precooked corn flour in the North America region. The region also has the presence of major precooked corn flour manufacturers such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Limagrain (Limagrain Ingredients), Goya Foods, Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Bunge Limited, Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V., and among others.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Precooked Corn Flour market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Precooked Corn Flour market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027.

Most important Products of Precooked Corn Flour covered in this report are:

Yellow Corn Flour

White Corn Flour

Blue Corn Flour

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Bakery and Confectionery

Soup/Sauces and Dressings

Infant Formula

Extruded Snacks

RTC Food,

Others

For more clarity on the real potential of the Precooked Corn Flour market for the forecast period 2021–2027, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Precooked Corn Flour Market Landscape

5. Precooked Corn Flour Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Precooked Corn Flour – Global Market Analysis

7. Precooked Corn Flour Market Analysis – By Nature

8. Precooked Corn Flour Market Analysis – By Product

9. Precooked Corn Flour Market Analysis – By Application

10. Precooked Corn Flour Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

11. Precooked Corn Flour Market – Geographic Analysis

12. Industry Landscape

13. COMPANY PROFILES

14. Appendix

