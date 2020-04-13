Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2025: Corning, Inc., CommScope, Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Prysmian SA and The Siemon Company

Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Type, Cable Type and Application. Ribbon fiber optic cable market is expected to grow to US$ 2066.1 million by 2025 from US$ 4370.3 million in 2016. Communication networks and Businesses are seeking paradigm shift in their operations especially in developing economies like India, China and Brazil etc. Awareness about the benefits of ribbon fiber optic cable in these regions has significantly increased the adoptions of ribbon fiber optic cable solutions by various datacenters. Digitalization of economies supported by various government initiatives in these countries is favoring the further growth of ribbon fiber optic cable market in these regions. Furthermore, these developing economies have been the breeding grounds for a large number of telecommunication and FTTx subscribers that are also the significant adopters of ribbon fiber optic cable solutions. As a result, Ribbon fiber optic cable market is expected to witness a huge opportunity with its rise in the APAC, MEA and SAM region.

Apparently, Government in both developed and developing economies are focusing on enhancing targets of broadband coverage and internet capabilities in both rural and urban areas, government are aggressively spending on digital infrastructure, expanding network capabilities for efficiently rolling out new technologies and connecting citizens with broadband and technology, which will also indirectly boost the growth of other industry as well. Developing economies such as India and China are one of the prime examples of economies were government are taking positive steps for fostering adoption of ribbon fiber optic cable cables.

Luxury brands have been the pioneers in adoptions for sophisticated ribbon fiber optic cable systems in a bid to provide differentiated services to their customers. In the era of cut-throat competition, the ability of a premium car manufacturer to build an appealing and intuitive infotainment system could realize the difference between the success and failure of the brand in a particular market. Audi, BMW, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar-Land Rover are some of the automakers that have some of the most differentiated infotainment systems integrated into their car models. These luxury carmakers already have an established market in the developed countries.

The fiber cable capabilities can prove to be useful in the recent times with data explosion over the internet being witnessed owing to big trends like cloud, analytics, big data and IoT. The scope of ribbon fiber optic cable in this report encompasses types of ribbon fiber optic cable cables available in the market. The Ribbon fiber optic cable market is expected to witness an aggressive growth in the coming few years. The legacy copper cables are being replaced with fiber cables for future related benefits. The global ribbon fiber optic cable market by geography is segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. The key players profiled in the report are Corning, Inc., CommScope, Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Prysmian SA and The Siemon Company. Also, Yangtze Optic Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company, Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corporation, Nexans, Sterlite Tech and OFS Fitel, LLC are other key companies in the ribbon fiber optic cable market.

