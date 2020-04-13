Silver Paste Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026| Heraeus, DowDuPont, Samsung SDI, Giga Solar, Noritake, TransCom Electronic
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Silver Paste market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Silver Paste market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Silver Paste market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Silver Paste market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
The competitive landscape of the global Silver Paste market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Silver Paste market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Silver Paste Market Research Report: Heraeus, DowDuPont, Samsung SDI, Giga Solar, Noritake, TransCom Electronic, iSilver Material, EGing, ENC, DKEM, Cermet, Namics, Youleguang, Sinocera, Dongjin, Monocrystal, Rutech, Daejoo, Xi’an Chuanglian, Exojet, Leed Electronic
Global Silver Paste Market by Type: Front Side Silver Paste, Back Side Silver Paste
Global Silver Paste Market by Application: Polycrystalline Silicon Solar Cell, Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell, Others
The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Silver Paste market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Silver Paste market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Silver Paste market.
Table Of Content
1 Silver Paste Market Overview
1.1 Silver Paste Product Overview
1.2 Silver Paste Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Front Side Silver Paste
1.2.2 Back Side Silver Paste
1.3 Global Silver Paste Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Silver Paste Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Silver Paste Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Silver Paste Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Silver Paste Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Silver Paste Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Silver Paste Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Silver Paste Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Silver Paste Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Silver Paste Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Silver Paste Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Silver Paste Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Silver Paste Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Silver Paste Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Silver Paste Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Silver Paste Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Silver Paste Industry
1.5.1.1 Silver Paste Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Silver Paste Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Silver Paste Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Silver Paste Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Silver Paste Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Silver Paste Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Silver Paste Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Silver Paste Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Silver Paste Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Silver Paste Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Silver Paste Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Silver Paste as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Silver Paste Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Silver Paste Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Silver Paste Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Silver Paste Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Silver Paste Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Silver Paste Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Silver Paste Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Silver Paste Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Silver Paste Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Silver Paste Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Silver Paste Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Silver Paste Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Silver Paste Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Silver Paste Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Silver Paste Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Silver Paste Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Silver Paste Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Silver Paste Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Silver Paste Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Silver Paste Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Silver Paste Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Silver Paste Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Silver Paste by Application
4.1 Silver Paste Segment by Application
4.1.1 Polycrystalline Silicon Solar Cell
4.1.2 Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Silver Paste Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Silver Paste Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Silver Paste Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Silver Paste Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Silver Paste by Application
4.5.2 Europe Silver Paste by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Silver Paste by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Silver Paste by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Silver Paste by Application
5 North America Silver Paste Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Silver Paste Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Silver Paste Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Silver Paste Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Silver Paste Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Silver Paste Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Silver Paste Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Silver Paste Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Silver Paste Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Silver Paste Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Silver Paste Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Silver Paste Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Silver Paste Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Silver Paste Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Silver Paste Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Silver Paste Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Silver Paste Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Silver Paste Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Silver Paste Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Silver Paste Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Silver Paste Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Silver Paste Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Silver Paste Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Silver Paste Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Silver Paste Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Silver Paste Business
10.1 Heraeus
10.1.1 Heraeus Corporation Information
10.1.2 Heraeus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Heraeus Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Heraeus Silver Paste Products Offered
10.1.5 Heraeus Recent Development
10.2 DowDuPont
10.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
10.2.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 DowDuPont Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Heraeus Silver Paste Products Offered
10.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
10.3 Samsung SDI
10.3.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information
10.3.2 Samsung SDI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Samsung SDI Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Samsung SDI Silver Paste Products Offered
10.3.5 Samsung SDI Recent Development
10.4 Giga Solar
10.4.1 Giga Solar Corporation Information
10.4.2 Giga Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Giga Solar Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Giga Solar Silver Paste Products Offered
10.4.5 Giga Solar Recent Development
10.5 Noritake
10.5.1 Noritake Corporation Information
10.5.2 Noritake Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Noritake Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Noritake Silver Paste Products Offered
10.5.5 Noritake Recent Development
10.6 TransCom Electronic
10.6.1 TransCom Electronic Corporation Information
10.6.2 TransCom Electronic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 TransCom Electronic Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 TransCom Electronic Silver Paste Products Offered
10.6.5 TransCom Electronic Recent Development
10.7 iSilver Material
10.7.1 iSilver Material Corporation Information
10.7.2 iSilver Material Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 iSilver Material Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 iSilver Material Silver Paste Products Offered
10.7.5 iSilver Material Recent Development
10.8 EGing
10.8.1 EGing Corporation Information
10.8.2 EGing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 EGing Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 EGing Silver Paste Products Offered
10.8.5 EGing Recent Development
10.9 ENC
10.9.1 ENC Corporation Information
10.9.2 ENC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 ENC Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 ENC Silver Paste Products Offered
10.9.5 ENC Recent Development
10.10 DKEM
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Silver Paste Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 DKEM Silver Paste Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 DKEM Recent Development
10.11 Cermet
10.11.1 Cermet Corporation Information
10.11.2 Cermet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Cermet Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Cermet Silver Paste Products Offered
10.11.5 Cermet Recent Development
10.12 Namics
10.12.1 Namics Corporation Information
10.12.2 Namics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Namics Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Namics Silver Paste Products Offered
10.12.5 Namics Recent Development
10.13 Youleguang
10.13.1 Youleguang Corporation Information
10.13.2 Youleguang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Youleguang Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Youleguang Silver Paste Products Offered
10.13.5 Youleguang Recent Development
10.14 Sinocera
10.14.1 Sinocera Corporation Information
10.14.2 Sinocera Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Sinocera Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Sinocera Silver Paste Products Offered
10.14.5 Sinocera Recent Development
10.15 Dongjin
10.15.1 Dongjin Corporation Information
10.15.2 Dongjin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Dongjin Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Dongjin Silver Paste Products Offered
10.15.5 Dongjin Recent Development
10.16 Monocrystal
10.16.1 Monocrystal Corporation Information
10.16.2 Monocrystal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Monocrystal Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Monocrystal Silver Paste Products Offered
10.16.5 Monocrystal Recent Development
10.17 Rutech
10.17.1 Rutech Corporation Information
10.17.2 Rutech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Rutech Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Rutech Silver Paste Products Offered
10.17.5 Rutech Recent Development
10.18 Daejoo
10.18.1 Daejoo Corporation Information
10.18.2 Daejoo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Daejoo Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Daejoo Silver Paste Products Offered
10.18.5 Daejoo Recent Development
10.19 Xi’an Chuanglian
10.19.1 Xi’an Chuanglian Corporation Information
10.19.2 Xi’an Chuanglian Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Xi’an Chuanglian Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Xi’an Chuanglian Silver Paste Products Offered
10.19.5 Xi’an Chuanglian Recent Development
10.20 Exojet
10.20.1 Exojet Corporation Information
10.20.2 Exojet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Exojet Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Exojet Silver Paste Products Offered
10.20.5 Exojet Recent Development
10.21 Leed Electronic
10.21.1 Leed Electronic Corporation Information
10.21.2 Leed Electronic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.21.3 Leed Electronic Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 Leed Electronic Silver Paste Products Offered
10.21.5 Leed Electronic Recent Development
11 Silver Paste Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Silver Paste Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Silver Paste Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
