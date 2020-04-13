Silver Paste Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026| Heraeus, DowDuPont, Samsung SDI, Giga Solar, Noritake, TransCom Electronic

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Silver Paste market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Silver Paste market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Silver Paste market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Silver Paste market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Silver Paste market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Silver Paste market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Silver Paste Market Research Report: Heraeus, DowDuPont, Samsung SDI, Giga Solar, Noritake, TransCom Electronic, iSilver Material, EGing, ENC, DKEM, Cermet, Namics, Youleguang, Sinocera, Dongjin, Monocrystal, Rutech, Daejoo, Xi’an Chuanglian, Exojet, Leed Electronic

Global Silver Paste Market by Type: Front Side Silver Paste, Back Side Silver Paste

Global Silver Paste Market by Application: Polycrystalline Silicon Solar Cell, Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Silver Paste market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Silver Paste market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Silver Paste market.

Table Of Content

1 Silver Paste Market Overview

1.1 Silver Paste Product Overview

1.2 Silver Paste Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Front Side Silver Paste

1.2.2 Back Side Silver Paste

1.3 Global Silver Paste Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Silver Paste Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Silver Paste Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Silver Paste Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Silver Paste Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Silver Paste Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Silver Paste Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Silver Paste Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Silver Paste Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Silver Paste Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Silver Paste Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Silver Paste Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Silver Paste Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Silver Paste Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Silver Paste Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Silver Paste Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Silver Paste Industry

1.5.1.1 Silver Paste Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Silver Paste Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Silver Paste Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Silver Paste Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Silver Paste Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Silver Paste Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Silver Paste Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Silver Paste Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Silver Paste Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Silver Paste Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Silver Paste Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Silver Paste as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Silver Paste Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Silver Paste Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Silver Paste Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Silver Paste Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Silver Paste Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Silver Paste Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Silver Paste Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Silver Paste Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Silver Paste Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Silver Paste Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Silver Paste Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Silver Paste Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Silver Paste Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Silver Paste Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Silver Paste Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Silver Paste Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Silver Paste Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Silver Paste Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Silver Paste Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Silver Paste Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Silver Paste Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Silver Paste Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Silver Paste by Application

4.1 Silver Paste Segment by Application

4.1.1 Polycrystalline Silicon Solar Cell

4.1.2 Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Silver Paste Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Silver Paste Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Silver Paste Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Silver Paste Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Silver Paste by Application

4.5.2 Europe Silver Paste by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Silver Paste by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Silver Paste by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Silver Paste by Application

5 North America Silver Paste Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Silver Paste Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Silver Paste Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Silver Paste Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Silver Paste Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Silver Paste Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Silver Paste Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Silver Paste Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Silver Paste Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Silver Paste Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Silver Paste Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Silver Paste Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Silver Paste Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Silver Paste Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Silver Paste Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Silver Paste Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Silver Paste Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Silver Paste Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Silver Paste Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Silver Paste Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Silver Paste Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Silver Paste Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Silver Paste Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Silver Paste Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Silver Paste Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Silver Paste Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Silver Paste Business

10.1 Heraeus

10.1.1 Heraeus Corporation Information

10.1.2 Heraeus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Heraeus Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Heraeus Silver Paste Products Offered

10.1.5 Heraeus Recent Development

10.2 DowDuPont

10.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.2.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 DowDuPont Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Heraeus Silver Paste Products Offered

10.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.3 Samsung SDI

10.3.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

10.3.2 Samsung SDI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Samsung SDI Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Samsung SDI Silver Paste Products Offered

10.3.5 Samsung SDI Recent Development

10.4 Giga Solar

10.4.1 Giga Solar Corporation Information

10.4.2 Giga Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Giga Solar Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Giga Solar Silver Paste Products Offered

10.4.5 Giga Solar Recent Development

10.5 Noritake

10.5.1 Noritake Corporation Information

10.5.2 Noritake Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Noritake Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Noritake Silver Paste Products Offered

10.5.5 Noritake Recent Development

10.6 TransCom Electronic

10.6.1 TransCom Electronic Corporation Information

10.6.2 TransCom Electronic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 TransCom Electronic Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 TransCom Electronic Silver Paste Products Offered

10.6.5 TransCom Electronic Recent Development

10.7 iSilver Material

10.7.1 iSilver Material Corporation Information

10.7.2 iSilver Material Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 iSilver Material Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 iSilver Material Silver Paste Products Offered

10.7.5 iSilver Material Recent Development

10.8 EGing

10.8.1 EGing Corporation Information

10.8.2 EGing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 EGing Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 EGing Silver Paste Products Offered

10.8.5 EGing Recent Development

10.9 ENC

10.9.1 ENC Corporation Information

10.9.2 ENC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 ENC Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 ENC Silver Paste Products Offered

10.9.5 ENC Recent Development

10.10 DKEM

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Silver Paste Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 DKEM Silver Paste Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 DKEM Recent Development

10.11 Cermet

10.11.1 Cermet Corporation Information

10.11.2 Cermet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Cermet Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Cermet Silver Paste Products Offered

10.11.5 Cermet Recent Development

10.12 Namics

10.12.1 Namics Corporation Information

10.12.2 Namics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Namics Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Namics Silver Paste Products Offered

10.12.5 Namics Recent Development

10.13 Youleguang

10.13.1 Youleguang Corporation Information

10.13.2 Youleguang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Youleguang Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Youleguang Silver Paste Products Offered

10.13.5 Youleguang Recent Development

10.14 Sinocera

10.14.1 Sinocera Corporation Information

10.14.2 Sinocera Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Sinocera Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Sinocera Silver Paste Products Offered

10.14.5 Sinocera Recent Development

10.15 Dongjin

10.15.1 Dongjin Corporation Information

10.15.2 Dongjin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Dongjin Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Dongjin Silver Paste Products Offered

10.15.5 Dongjin Recent Development

10.16 Monocrystal

10.16.1 Monocrystal Corporation Information

10.16.2 Monocrystal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Monocrystal Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Monocrystal Silver Paste Products Offered

10.16.5 Monocrystal Recent Development

10.17 Rutech

10.17.1 Rutech Corporation Information

10.17.2 Rutech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Rutech Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Rutech Silver Paste Products Offered

10.17.5 Rutech Recent Development

10.18 Daejoo

10.18.1 Daejoo Corporation Information

10.18.2 Daejoo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Daejoo Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Daejoo Silver Paste Products Offered

10.18.5 Daejoo Recent Development

10.19 Xi’an Chuanglian

10.19.1 Xi’an Chuanglian Corporation Information

10.19.2 Xi’an Chuanglian Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Xi’an Chuanglian Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Xi’an Chuanglian Silver Paste Products Offered

10.19.5 Xi’an Chuanglian Recent Development

10.20 Exojet

10.20.1 Exojet Corporation Information

10.20.2 Exojet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Exojet Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Exojet Silver Paste Products Offered

10.20.5 Exojet Recent Development

10.21 Leed Electronic

10.21.1 Leed Electronic Corporation Information

10.21.2 Leed Electronic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Leed Electronic Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Leed Electronic Silver Paste Products Offered

10.21.5 Leed Electronic Recent Development

11 Silver Paste Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Silver Paste Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Silver Paste Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

