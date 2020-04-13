Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market Outlook To 2025: Key Players Siemens AG, Yogokawa Electric Corporation, Neo Monitors AS, Emerson Electric

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Measurement Type, Gas Analyzer Type and Industry Application. Tunable diode laser analyzer market is expected to grow to US$ 772.4 million by 2025 from US$ 345.6 million in 2016. Availability at lower costs as compared to extractive measurement systems and lesser maintenance costs of in-situ measurement systems have resulted in increased preference of these systems over extractive measurement systems. In-situ measurement systems are highly useful for field operating users as they allow for determining a variety of parameters under broad range of conditions. Automated in situ systems greatly expand the scope of manual field sampling and measurements, therefore represent more incisive tools. In situ measurements negates the need for sample extraction and conditioning. The non-contacting sensor allows for a variety of process types including corrosive, abrasive and condensing.

Rapid industrialization in the developing countries of India and China have resulted in the creating of huge number of small, medium and large manufacturing industries in the region. As a result of setup of manufacturing bases in these countries, the power generation demands have spiked up. TDLA instruments prove vital tools at the power generation industry and have good opportunities in the coming years ahead. Less entry barriers to enter the business has favored the influx of many small companies into this business. The developed countries have been laying quite significant focus on the development of such automated machines and products for more improvements in the sophisticated tunable diode laser analyzers in the last few years.

The global tunable diode laser analyzer market by geography is segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. AAPC region is expected to account for the largest share of the global tunable diode laser analyzer market in 2016, followed by North America & Europe. The key players profiled in the report are Siemens AG, Yogokawa Electric Corporation, Neo Monitors AS, Emerson Electric and ABB Ltd. Also, Axetris AG, Boreal Laser Inc., General Electric, Unisearch Associates Inc. and Mettler Toledo are other key companies in the tunable diode laser analyzer market.

The energy prices are constantly on the rise along with the demands for energy. Industrialists are therefore looking out for optimizations in the manufacturing process at the energy industry. The other concern related to the generation of energy is the continuous emissions of harmful gases as a result of various combustion processes. As a result of both these factors, a need to control the air-fuel ratio at the power generation plants has become increasingly important. Gas analyzers were previously being used as instruments that could monitor and control the air-fuel ratio in the mixture and thereby reduce the harmful emissions considerably. However, higher maintenance costs, as well as longer downtimes, have resulted in the end-users searching for more compact, effective, efficient and a robust monitoring & controlling system. Tunable diode laser analyzers enable a broad range of fast and accurate measurements of the combustion gases. They are fast response systems and have high spectral resolutions that can be achieved. Quicker responses result in eliciting corrective actions in response to the measured result. Thus, the factors prove the importance of a tunable diode laser analyzer and are expected to drive Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market.

Global Tunable diode laser analyzer Market – By Industry Application

Power

Oil & Gas

Mining & Metal

Chemicals

Fertilizers

Cement

Others

