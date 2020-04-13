Wheat Gluten Market Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Industry Demand, Share, Global Trend, Industry News, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2027

The report aims to provide an overview of the Wheat Gluten Market with detailed market segmentation by form, end-use, distribution channel, and geography. The global wheat gluten market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wheat gluten market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the wheat gluten market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Bryan W Nash & Sons Ltd, Cargill, Incorporated, Kroener Staerke, Loryma GmbH, MGP Ingredients, Nugen Feeds & Foods, Pioneer Industries Limited, Royal Ingredients Group, Sacchetto S.p.A., Tereos S.A.

The global wheat gluten market is growing at a significant pace owing to the high demand for alternatives to meat and soy-based foods. The growing consciousness about the benefits of vegan and vegetarian diet has swayed a considerable amount of meat-eaters to opt for meat alternate foods such as wheat gluten. Wheat gluten is increasingly consumed as a meat substitute in the west by individuals practicing vegetarianism or veganism. The demand for wheat gluten has seen a considerable rise in the recent years owing to the growing dependence of wheat gluten in the food industry. Wheat gluten used in the food industry to prepare foods such as pasta, noodles, pizza base, whole grain bread, etc. It is also used as an ingredient in the preparation of bakery and confectionery products. The burgeoning food industry is expected to propel the wheat gluten market during the forecast period. However, growing rates of gluten intolerance in individuals has created a demand for gluten-free food products. The growing demand for gluten-free food products can hinder the growth of the wheat gluten market to some extent.

Wheat gluten is known by several names such as seitan, wheat meat, gluten meat, or gluten. Wheat gluten is naturally occurring protein derived from wheat or wheat flour. It is prepared by washing wheat flour dough with water till all the starch granules have been removed. Wheat gluten in the powder form is prepared by hydrating hard wheat flour to activate gluten. The hydrated mass is then processed to remove starch while leaving behind gluten. The gluten is then finally dried and ground into powder. Some varieties of gluten have stringy or chewy texture resembling to that of meat. Owing to its meat like texture, wheat gluten is used as a meat alternatives in various Asian cuisines.

The report analyzes factors affecting the wheat gluten market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the wheat gluten market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Wheat Gluten Market Landscape Wheat Gluten Market – Key Market Dynamics Wheat Gluten Market – Global Market Analysis Wheat Gluten Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Wheat Gluten Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Wheat Gluten Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Wheat Gluten Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Wheat Gluten Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

