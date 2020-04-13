Women’s Lingerie Market Projected to reach 78,662.5 million by 2027 | Gap, Triumph International, Hanesbrands, Jockey International

The global women’s lingerie market was valued at US$ 35,169.4 million in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 78,662.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

The word lingerie is a term taken directly from the French language, meaning undergarments, and used specifically for more lightweight items of female undergarments. The original French word is derived from the old French word lingerie, meaning linen. The fast changing consumer preferences for fashionable and unique apparel products in today’s day is driving the women’s lingerie market globally.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Gap Inc., Triumph International, Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International, Inc., Hunkemöller International B.V., MAS Holdings, PVH Corp., L-Brands, Chnatelle Group, Hanky Panky

Lingerie is a category of women’s clothing, including undergarments (mostly brassieres), sleepwear, and lightweight robes. The lingerie concept is a visually appealing undergarment, which was developed during the late nineteenth century. The word ‘lingerie’ is often motivated by an intention to imply the garments are alluring and fashionable. The fast development of information technology and globalization is leading the entire world by providing information about the latest and trending products available in the market. On account of this, shoppers associated with lingerie market are aware of the latest global fashion trends. Furthermore, the growing influence of social media is also accelerating the changes in consumer preference of apparel products such as lingerie items. As wide range of customers prefer buying products online to save their time, most of the market players display and sell their products in an online platform to increase their customer base. Branded apparel companies are also focused on introducing innovative lingerie items as per the changing fashion trend and consumer demands. These factors are positively impacting the women’s lingerie market.

Based on type, the women’s lingerie market is segmented into brassiere, knickers or panties, shapewear and others. In 2018, brassiere or bra held the largest market share. There are different types of bra available in the market that are suitable for different body and breast shapes, and also for different occasions. Manufacturers produce a huge variety of brassieres that serve a variety of purposes by using various kinds of materials such as cotton, satin, silk, nylon, and many others. Bras or brassiere can enhance the perceived shape of a woman’s breasts, restrain breast movement during an activity such as exercise, minimize or enlarge the perceived breast size, overcome breast sagging, and others. Most bras are particularly designed to be form-fitting, to lift the breasts off the chest wall if they sag, and to restrain their movement. Swimsuits, camisoles, and backless dresses have built-in breast support coupled with supportive bra cups. Nursing bras are designed for moms to facilitate breastfeeding. Availability of different styles of brassiere for different purposes is expected to drive the growth of women’s lingerie market.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Women’s Lingerie market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Women’s Lingerie market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

Most important tpe of Women’s Lingerie covered in this report are:

Brassiere

Knickers or Panties

Shapewear

Others

Based on material, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Cotton

Silk

Satin

Nylon

Others

For more clarity on the real potential of the Women’s Lingerie market for the forecast period 2021–2027, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This help our client invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Women’s Lingerie market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Women’s Lingerie market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Women’s Lingerie market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Women’s Lingerie market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

