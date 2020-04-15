Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026|Linamar, ZF, AAM

Complete study of the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automobile Automatic Gearbox production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox market include _Linamar, ZF, AAM, Meritor, Dana, Marmon, Hyundai Dymos, Fabco, Univance, Magna, GKN, BorgWarner

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automobile Automatic Gearbox manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automobile Automatic Gearbox industry.

Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Segment By Type:

TheAT, CVT, AMT, DCT

Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Segment By Application:

AT, CVT, AMT, DCT

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automobile Automatic Gearbox market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automobile Automatic Gearbox industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Overview

1.1 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Product Overview

1.2 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 AT

1.2.2 CVT

1.2.3 AMT

1.2.4 DCT

1.3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automobile Automatic Gearbox Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automobile Automatic Gearbox Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automobile Automatic Gearbox as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automobile Automatic Gearbox Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox by Application

4.1 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial Vehicles

4.1.2 Passenger Vehicles

4.2 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox by Application 5 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automobile Automatic Gearbox Business

10.1 Linamar

10.1.1 Linamar Corporation Information

10.1.2 Linamar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Linamar Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Linamar Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered

10.1.5 Linamar Recent Development

10.2 ZF

10.2.1 ZF Corporation Information

10.2.2 ZF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 ZF Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 ZF Recent Development

10.3 AAM

10.3.1 AAM Corporation Information

10.3.2 AAM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 AAM Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 AAM Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered

10.3.5 AAM Recent Development

10.4 Meritor

10.4.1 Meritor Corporation Information

10.4.2 Meritor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Meritor Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Meritor Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered

10.4.5 Meritor Recent Development

10.5 Dana

10.5.1 Dana Corporation Information

10.5.2 Dana Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Dana Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Dana Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered

10.5.5 Dana Recent Development

10.6 Marmon

10.6.1 Marmon Corporation Information

10.6.2 Marmon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Marmon Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Marmon Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered

10.6.5 Marmon Recent Development

10.7 Hyundai Dymos

10.7.1 Hyundai Dymos Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hyundai Dymos Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Hyundai Dymos Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hyundai Dymos Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered

10.7.5 Hyundai Dymos Recent Development

10.8 Fabco

10.8.1 Fabco Corporation Information

10.8.2 Fabco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Fabco Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Fabco Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered

10.8.5 Fabco Recent Development

10.9 Univance

10.9.1 Univance Corporation Information

10.9.2 Univance Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Univance Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Univance Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered

10.9.5 Univance Recent Development

10.10 Magna

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Magna Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Magna Recent Development

10.11 GKN

10.11.1 GKN Corporation Information

10.11.2 GKN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 GKN Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 GKN Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered

10.11.5 GKN Recent Development

10.12 BorgWarner

10.12.1 BorgWarner Corporation Information

10.12.2 BorgWarner Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 BorgWarner Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 BorgWarner Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered

10.12.5 BorgWarner Recent Development 11 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

