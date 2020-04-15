Cigar Market Outlook Growths, Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Cigar market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Cigar market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Cigar market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Cigar market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Cigar market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Cigar market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cigar Market Research Report: Imperial Tobacco Group, Swedish Match, Swisher International, Scandinavian Tobacco Group, Altria Group, Habanos, Agio Cigars, J. Cortès cigars, China Tobacco, Burger Group

Global Cigar Market by Type: Machine-made Cigars, Handmade Cigars

Global Cigar Market by Application: Male Smokers, Female Smokers

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Cigar market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Cigar market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Cigar market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Cigar market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Cigar market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Cigar market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Cigar market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Cigar market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Cigar market?

Table Of Content

1 Cigar Market Overview

1.1 Cigar Product Overview

1.2 Cigar Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Machine-made Cigars

1.2.2 Handmade Cigars

1.3 Global Cigar Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Cigar Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Cigar Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Cigar Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Cigar Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Cigar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Cigar Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Cigar Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Cigar Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Cigar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Cigar Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Cigar Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cigar Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Cigar Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cigar Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Cigar Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Cigar Industry

1.5.1.1 Cigar Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Cigar Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Cigar Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Cigar Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Cigar Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Cigar Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Cigar Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cigar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Cigar Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cigar Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cigar Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cigar as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cigar Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Cigar Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Cigar Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Cigar Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cigar Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Cigar Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Cigar Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Cigar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cigar Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Cigar Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Cigar Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Cigar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Cigar Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Cigar Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Cigar Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Cigar Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Cigar Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Cigar Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Cigar Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Cigar Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Cigar Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Cigar Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Cigar by Application

4.1 Cigar Segment by Application

4.1.1 Male Smokers

4.1.2 Female Smokers

4.2 Global Cigar Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Cigar Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Cigar Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Cigar Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Cigar by Application

4.5.2 Europe Cigar by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Cigar by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Cigar by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Cigar by Application

5 North America Cigar Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Cigar Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Cigar Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Cigar Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Cigar Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Cigar Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Cigar Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Cigar Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Cigar Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Cigar Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Cigar Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cigar Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cigar Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cigar Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cigar Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Cigar Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Cigar Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Cigar Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Cigar Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Cigar Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Cigar Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cigar Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cigar Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cigar Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cigar Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Cigar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cigar Business

10.1 Imperial Tobacco Group

10.1.1 Imperial Tobacco Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Imperial Tobacco Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Imperial Tobacco Group Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Imperial Tobacco Group Cigar Products Offered

10.1.5 Imperial Tobacco Group Recent Development

10.2 Swedish Match

10.2.1 Swedish Match Corporation Information

10.2.2 Swedish Match Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Swedish Match Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Imperial Tobacco Group Cigar Products Offered

10.2.5 Swedish Match Recent Development

10.3 Swisher International

10.3.1 Swisher International Corporation Information

10.3.2 Swisher International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Swisher International Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Swisher International Cigar Products Offered

10.3.5 Swisher International Recent Development

10.4 Scandinavian Tobacco Group

10.4.1 Scandinavian Tobacco Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Scandinavian Tobacco Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Scandinavian Tobacco Group Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Scandinavian Tobacco Group Cigar Products Offered

10.4.5 Scandinavian Tobacco Group Recent Development

10.5 Altria Group

10.5.1 Altria Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Altria Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Altria Group Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Altria Group Cigar Products Offered

10.5.5 Altria Group Recent Development

10.6 Habanos

10.6.1 Habanos Corporation Information

10.6.2 Habanos Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Habanos Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Habanos Cigar Products Offered

10.6.5 Habanos Recent Development

10.7 Agio Cigars

10.7.1 Agio Cigars Corporation Information

10.7.2 Agio Cigars Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Agio Cigars Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Agio Cigars Cigar Products Offered

10.7.5 Agio Cigars Recent Development

10.8 J. Cortès cigars

10.8.1 J. Cortès cigars Corporation Information

10.8.2 J. Cortès cigars Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 J. Cortès cigars Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 J. Cortès cigars Cigar Products Offered

10.8.5 J. Cortès cigars Recent Development

10.9 China Tobacco

10.9.1 China Tobacco Corporation Information

10.9.2 China Tobacco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 China Tobacco Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 China Tobacco Cigar Products Offered

10.9.5 China Tobacco Recent Development

10.10 Burger Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Cigar Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Burger Group Cigar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Burger Group Recent Development

11 Cigar Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Cigar Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Cigar Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

