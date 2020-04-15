Greeting Cards Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Greeting Cards market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Greeting Cards market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Greeting Cards market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Greeting Cards market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Greeting Cards market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Greeting Cards market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Greeting Cards Market Research Report: Hallmark Cards, American Greetings, Card Factory, Schurman Retail Group, CSS Industries Inc., Avanti Press, Simon Elvin, Myron Manufacturing Corp., Moo, Herbert Walkers Ltd

Global Greeting Cards Market by Type: Seasonal Greeting Cards, Every Day Greeting Cards

Global Greeting Cards Market by Application: Business Cards, Personal Cards

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Greeting Cards market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Greeting Cards market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Greeting Cards market.

Table Of Content

1 Greeting Cards Market Overview

1.1 Greeting Cards Product Overview

1.2 Greeting Cards Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Seasonal Greeting Cards

1.2.2 Every Day Greeting Cards

1.3 Global Greeting Cards Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Greeting Cards Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Greeting Cards Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Greeting Cards Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Greeting Cards Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Greeting Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Greeting Cards Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Greeting Cards Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Greeting Cards Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Greeting Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Greeting Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Greeting Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Greeting Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Greeting Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Greeting Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Greeting Cards Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Greeting Cards Industry

1.5.1.1 Greeting Cards Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Greeting Cards Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Greeting Cards Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Greeting Cards Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Greeting Cards Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Greeting Cards Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Greeting Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Greeting Cards Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Greeting Cards Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Greeting Cards Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Greeting Cards Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Greeting Cards as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Greeting Cards Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Greeting Cards Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Greeting Cards Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Greeting Cards Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Greeting Cards Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Greeting Cards Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Greeting Cards Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Greeting Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Greeting Cards Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Greeting Cards Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Greeting Cards Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Greeting Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Greeting Cards Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Greeting Cards Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Greeting Cards Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Greeting Cards Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Greeting Cards Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Greeting Cards Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Greeting Cards Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Greeting Cards Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Greeting Cards Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Greeting Cards Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Greeting Cards by Application

4.1 Greeting Cards Segment by Application

4.1.1 Business Cards

4.1.2 Personal Cards

4.2 Global Greeting Cards Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Greeting Cards Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Greeting Cards Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Greeting Cards Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Greeting Cards by Application

4.5.2 Europe Greeting Cards by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Greeting Cards by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Greeting Cards by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Greeting Cards by Application

5 North America Greeting Cards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Greeting Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Greeting Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Greeting Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Greeting Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Greeting Cards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Greeting Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Greeting Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Greeting Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Greeting Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Greeting Cards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Greeting Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Greeting Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Greeting Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Greeting Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Greeting Cards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Greeting Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Greeting Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Greeting Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Greeting Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Greeting Cards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Greeting Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Greeting Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Greeting Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Greeting Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Greeting Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Greeting Cards Business

10.1 Hallmark Cards

10.1.1 Hallmark Cards Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hallmark Cards Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Hallmark Cards Greeting Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Hallmark Cards Greeting Cards Products Offered

10.1.5 Hallmark Cards Recent Development

10.2 American Greetings

10.2.1 American Greetings Corporation Information

10.2.2 American Greetings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 American Greetings Greeting Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Hallmark Cards Greeting Cards Products Offered

10.2.5 American Greetings Recent Development

10.3 Card Factory

10.3.1 Card Factory Corporation Information

10.3.2 Card Factory Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Card Factory Greeting Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Card Factory Greeting Cards Products Offered

10.3.5 Card Factory Recent Development

10.4 Schurman Retail Group

10.4.1 Schurman Retail Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Schurman Retail Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Schurman Retail Group Greeting Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Schurman Retail Group Greeting Cards Products Offered

10.4.5 Schurman Retail Group Recent Development

10.5 CSS Industries Inc.

10.5.1 CSS Industries Inc. Corporation Information

10.5.2 CSS Industries Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 CSS Industries Inc. Greeting Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 CSS Industries Inc. Greeting Cards Products Offered

10.5.5 CSS Industries Inc. Recent Development

10.6 Avanti Press

10.6.1 Avanti Press Corporation Information

10.6.2 Avanti Press Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Avanti Press Greeting Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Avanti Press Greeting Cards Products Offered

10.6.5 Avanti Press Recent Development

10.7 Simon Elvin

10.7.1 Simon Elvin Corporation Information

10.7.2 Simon Elvin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Simon Elvin Greeting Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Simon Elvin Greeting Cards Products Offered

10.7.5 Simon Elvin Recent Development

10.8 Myron Manufacturing Corp.

10.8.1 Myron Manufacturing Corp. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Myron Manufacturing Corp. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Myron Manufacturing Corp. Greeting Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Myron Manufacturing Corp. Greeting Cards Products Offered

10.8.5 Myron Manufacturing Corp. Recent Development

10.9 Moo

10.9.1 Moo Corporation Information

10.9.2 Moo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Moo Greeting Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Moo Greeting Cards Products Offered

10.9.5 Moo Recent Development

10.10 Herbert Walkers Ltd

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Greeting Cards Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Herbert Walkers Ltd Greeting Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Herbert Walkers Ltd Recent Development

11 Greeting Cards Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Greeting Cards Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Greeting Cards Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

