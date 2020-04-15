Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Household Mops Market | Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Household Mops Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Household Mops Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Household Mops Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Household Mops Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Household Mops Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Household Mops market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Household Mops Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Household Mops Market: Bissell, HAAN Corporation, TTI, Shark, SALAV, Black & Decker, KARCHER, UONI, Deerma, 3M Scotch, Suzhou EUP, Zhejiang Huaguang, Ariete, TOPOTO, Bekahos, Kao Japan, Swiffer, MUJI

Global Household Mops Market Segmentation By Product: Steam mop, Spin mop, Microfiber Mop, Magiclean wiper mop, Others

Global Household Mops Market Segmentation By Application: Home Use, Commercial Use

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Household Mops Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Household Mops Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Household Mops Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Household Mops Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Household Mops Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Steam mop

1.4.3 Spin mop

1.4.4 Microfiber Mop

1.4.5 Magiclean wiper mop

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Household Mops Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Home Use

1.5.3 Commercial Use

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Household Mops Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Household Mops Industry

1.6.1.1 Household Mops Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Household Mops Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Household Mops Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Household Mops Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Household Mops Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Household Mops Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Household Mops Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Household Mops Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Household Mops Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Household Mops Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Household Mops Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Household Mops Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Household Mops Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Household Mops Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Household Mops Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Household Mops Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Household Mops Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Household Mops Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Household Mops Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Household Mops Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Household Mops Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Household Mops Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Household Mops Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Household Mops Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Household Mops Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Household Mops Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Household Mops Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Household Mops Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Household Mops Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Household Mops Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Household Mops Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Household Mops Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Household Mops Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Household Mops Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Household Mops Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Household Mops Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Household Mops Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Household Mops Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Household Mops Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Household Mops Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Household Mops Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Household Mops by Country

6.1.1 North America Household Mops Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Household Mops Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Household Mops Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Household Mops Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Household Mops by Country

7.1.1 Europe Household Mops Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Household Mops Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Household Mops Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Household Mops Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Household Mops by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Household Mops Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Household Mops Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Household Mops Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Household Mops Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Household Mops by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Household Mops Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Household Mops Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Household Mops Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Household Mops Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Household Mops by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Household Mops Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Household Mops Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Household Mops Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Household Mops Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bissell

11.1.1 Bissell Corporation Information

11.1.2 Bissell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Bissell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Bissell Household Mops Products Offered

11.1.5 Bissell Recent Development

11.2 HAAN Corporation

11.2.1 HAAN Corporation Corporation Information

11.2.2 HAAN Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 HAAN Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 HAAN Corporation Household Mops Products Offered

11.2.5 HAAN Corporation Recent Development

11.3 TTI

11.3.1 TTI Corporation Information

11.3.2 TTI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 TTI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 TTI Household Mops Products Offered

11.3.5 TTI Recent Development

11.4 Shark

11.4.1 Shark Corporation Information

11.4.2 Shark Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Shark Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Shark Household Mops Products Offered

11.4.5 Shark Recent Development

11.5 SALAV

11.5.1 SALAV Corporation Information

11.5.2 SALAV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 SALAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 SALAV Household Mops Products Offered

11.5.5 SALAV Recent Development

11.6 Black & Decker

11.6.1 Black & Decker Corporation Information

11.6.2 Black & Decker Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Black & Decker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Black & Decker Household Mops Products Offered

11.6.5 Black & Decker Recent Development

11.7 KARCHER

11.7.1 KARCHER Corporation Information

11.7.2 KARCHER Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 KARCHER Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 KARCHER Household Mops Products Offered

11.7.5 KARCHER Recent Development

11.8 UONI

11.8.1 UONI Corporation Information

11.8.2 UONI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 UONI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 UONI Household Mops Products Offered

11.8.5 UONI Recent Development

11.9 Deerma

11.9.1 Deerma Corporation Information

11.9.2 Deerma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Deerma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Deerma Household Mops Products Offered

11.9.5 Deerma Recent Development

11.10 3M Scotch

11.10.1 3M Scotch Corporation Information

11.10.2 3M Scotch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 3M Scotch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 3M Scotch Household Mops Products Offered

11.10.5 3M Scotch Recent Development

11.12 Zhejiang Huaguang

11.12.1 Zhejiang Huaguang Corporation Information

11.12.2 Zhejiang Huaguang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Zhejiang Huaguang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Zhejiang Huaguang Products Offered

11.12.5 Zhejiang Huaguang Recent Development

11.13 Ariete

11.13.1 Ariete Corporation Information

11.13.2 Ariete Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Ariete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Ariete Products Offered

11.13.5 Ariete Recent Development

11.14 TOPOTO

11.14.1 TOPOTO Corporation Information

11.14.2 TOPOTO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 TOPOTO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 TOPOTO Products Offered

11.14.5 TOPOTO Recent Development

11.15 Bekahos

11.15.1 Bekahos Corporation Information

11.15.2 Bekahos Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Bekahos Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Bekahos Products Offered

11.15.5 Bekahos Recent Development

11.16 Kao Japan

11.16.1 Kao Japan Corporation Information

11.16.2 Kao Japan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Kao Japan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Kao Japan Products Offered

11.16.5 Kao Japan Recent Development

11.17 Swiffer

11.17.1 Swiffer Corporation Information

11.17.2 Swiffer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Swiffer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Swiffer Products Offered

11.17.5 Swiffer Recent Development

11.18 MUJI

11.18.1 MUJI Corporation Information

11.18.2 MUJI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 MUJI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 MUJI Products Offered

11.18.5 MUJI Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Household Mops Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Household Mops Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Household Mops Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Household Mops Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Household Mops Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Household Mops Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Household Mops Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Household Mops Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Household Mops Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Household Mops Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Household Mops Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Household Mops Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Household Mops Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Household Mops Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Household Mops Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Household Mops Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Household Mops Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Household Mops Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Household Mops Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Household Mops Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Household Mops Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Household Mops Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Household Mops Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Household Mops Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Household Mops Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

