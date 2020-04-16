Fitness Yoga Mats Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2026
LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Fitness Yoga Mats Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Fitness Yoga Mats market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Fitness Yoga Mats market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Fitness Yoga Mats market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Fitness Yoga Mats market.
Leading players of the global Fitness Yoga Mats market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Fitness Yoga Mats market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Fitness Yoga Mats market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Fitness Yoga Mats market.
The major players that are operating in the global Fitness Yoga Mats market are: Lululemon, Manduka PROlite, Jade Yoga, Hugger Mugger Para Rubber, PrAna Revolutionary, Gaiam, Easyoga, HATHAYOGA, Kharma Khare, Hosa, Toplus, Aerolite, Aurorae, Barefoot Yoga, Khataland, Yogasana
Global Fitness Yoga Mats Market by Product Type: PVC Yoga Mats, Rubber Yoga Mats, TPE Yoga Mats, Other Yoga Mats
Global Fitness Yoga Mats Market by Application: Household, Yoga club, Others
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Fitness Yoga Mats market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Fitness Yoga Mats market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Fitness Yoga Mats market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
Report Objectives
- Analyzing the size of the global Fitness Yoga Mats market on the basis of value and volume
- Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Fitness Yoga Mats market
- Exploring key dynamics of the global Fitness Yoga Mats market
- Highlighting important trends of the global Fitness Yoga Mats market in terms of production, revenue, and sales
- Deeply profiling top players of the global Fitness Yoga Mats market and showing how they compete in the industry
- Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them
- Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Fitness Yoga Mats market
- Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table Of Content
1 Fitness Yoga Mats Market Overview
1.1 Fitness Yoga Mats Product Overview
1.2 Fitness Yoga Mats Market Segment by Material
1.2.1 PVC Yoga Mats
1.2.2 Rubber Yoga Mats
1.2.3 TPE Yoga Mats
1.2.4 Other Yoga Mats
1.3 Global Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size by Material (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size Overview by Material (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Fitness Yoga Mats Historic Market Size Review by Material (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Fitness Yoga Mats Sales Market Share Breakdown by Material (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Fitness Yoga Mats Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Material (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Fitness Yoga Mats Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size Forecast by Material (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Fitness Yoga Mats Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Fitness Yoga Mats Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Fitness Yoga Mats Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Material (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Fitness Yoga Mats Sales Breakdown by Material (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Fitness Yoga Mats Sales Breakdown by Material (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Fitness Yoga Mats Sales Breakdown by Material (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Fitness Yoga Mats Sales Breakdown by Material (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Fitness Yoga Mats Sales Breakdown by Material (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Fitness Yoga Mats Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Fitness Yoga Mats Industry
1.5.1.1 Fitness Yoga Mats Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Fitness Yoga Mats Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Fitness Yoga Mats Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Fitness Yoga Mats Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Fitness Yoga Mats Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Fitness Yoga Mats Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Fitness Yoga Mats Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Fitness Yoga Mats Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Fitness Yoga Mats Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Fitness Yoga Mats Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fitness Yoga Mats Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Fitness Yoga Mats as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fitness Yoga Mats Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Fitness Yoga Mats Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Fitness Yoga Mats Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Fitness Yoga Mats Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Fitness Yoga Mats Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Fitness Yoga Mats Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Fitness Yoga Mats Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Fitness Yoga Mats Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Fitness Yoga Mats Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Fitness Yoga Mats Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Fitness Yoga Mats Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Fitness Yoga Mats Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Fitness Yoga Mats Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Fitness Yoga Mats Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Fitness Yoga Mats Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Fitness Yoga Mats Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Fitness Yoga Mats Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Fitness Yoga Mats Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Fitness Yoga Mats Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Fitness Yoga Mats by Application
4.1 Fitness Yoga Mats Segment by Application
4.1.1 Household
4.1.2 Yoga club
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Fitness Yoga Mats Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Fitness Yoga Mats Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Fitness Yoga Mats Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Fitness Yoga Mats by Application
4.5.2 Europe Fitness Yoga Mats by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Fitness Yoga Mats by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Fitness Yoga Mats by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Fitness Yoga Mats by Application
5 North America Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Fitness Yoga Mats Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Fitness Yoga Mats Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Fitness Yoga Mats Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Fitness Yoga Mats Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Fitness Yoga Mats Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Fitness Yoga Mats Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Fitness Yoga Mats Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Fitness Yoga Mats Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fitness Yoga Mats Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fitness Yoga Mats Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fitness Yoga Mats Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fitness Yoga Mats Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Fitness Yoga Mats Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Fitness Yoga Mats Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Fitness Yoga Mats Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Fitness Yoga Mats Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fitness Yoga Mats Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fitness Yoga Mats Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fitness Yoga Mats Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fitness Yoga Mats Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E Fitness Yoga Mats Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fitness Yoga Mats Business
10.1 Lululemon
10.1.1 Lululemon Corporation Information
10.1.2 Lululemon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Lululemon Fitness Yoga Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Lululemon Fitness Yoga Mats Products Offered
10.1.5 Lululemon Recent Development
10.2 Manduka PROlite
10.2.1 Manduka PROlite Corporation Information
10.2.2 Manduka PROlite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Manduka PROlite Fitness Yoga Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Lululemon Fitness Yoga Mats Products Offered
10.2.5 Manduka PROlite Recent Development
10.3 Jade Yoga
10.3.1 Jade Yoga Corporation Information
10.3.2 Jade Yoga Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Jade Yoga Fitness Yoga Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Jade Yoga Fitness Yoga Mats Products Offered
10.3.5 Jade Yoga Recent Development
10.4 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber
10.4.1 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Corporation Information
10.4.2 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Fitness Yoga Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Fitness Yoga Mats Products Offered
10.4.5 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Recent Development
10.5 PrAna Revolutionary
10.5.1 PrAna Revolutionary Corporation Information
10.5.2 PrAna Revolutionary Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 PrAna Revolutionary Fitness Yoga Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 PrAna Revolutionary Fitness Yoga Mats Products Offered
10.5.5 PrAna Revolutionary Recent Development
10.6 Gaiam, Easyoga
10.6.1 Gaiam, Easyoga Corporation Information
10.6.2 Gaiam, Easyoga Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Gaiam, Easyoga Fitness Yoga Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Gaiam, Easyoga Fitness Yoga Mats Products Offered
10.6.5 Gaiam, Easyoga Recent Development
10.7 HATHAYOGA
10.7.1 HATHAYOGA Corporation Information
10.7.2 HATHAYOGA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 HATHAYOGA Fitness Yoga Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 HATHAYOGA Fitness Yoga Mats Products Offered
10.7.5 HATHAYOGA Recent Development
10.8 Kharma Khare
10.8.1 Kharma Khare Corporation Information
10.8.2 Kharma Khare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Kharma Khare Fitness Yoga Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Kharma Khare Fitness Yoga Mats Products Offered
10.8.5 Kharma Khare Recent Development
10.9 Hosa
10.9.1 Hosa Corporation Information
10.9.2 Hosa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Hosa Fitness Yoga Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Hosa Fitness Yoga Mats Products Offered
10.9.5 Hosa Recent Development
10.10 Toplus
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Fitness Yoga Mats Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Toplus Fitness Yoga Mats Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Toplus Recent Development
10.11 Aerolite
10.11.1 Aerolite Corporation Information
10.11.2 Aerolite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Aerolite Fitness Yoga Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Aerolite Fitness Yoga Mats Products Offered
10.11.5 Aerolite Recent Development
10.12 Aurorae
10.12.1 Aurorae Corporation Information
10.12.2 Aurorae Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Aurorae Fitness Yoga Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Aurorae Fitness Yoga Mats Products Offered
10.12.5 Aurorae Recent Development
10.13 Barefoot Yoga
10.13.1 Barefoot Yoga Corporation Information
10.13.2 Barefoot Yoga Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Barefoot Yoga Fitness Yoga Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Barefoot Yoga Fitness Yoga Mats Products Offered
10.13.5 Barefoot Yoga Recent Development
10.14 Khataland
10.14.1 Khataland Corporation Information
10.14.2 Khataland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Khataland Fitness Yoga Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Khataland Fitness Yoga Mats Products Offered
10.14.5 Khataland Recent Development
10.15 Yogasana
10.15.1 Yogasana Corporation Information
10.15.2 Yogasana Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Yogasana Fitness Yoga Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Yogasana Fitness Yoga Mats Products Offered
10.15.5 Yogasana Recent Development
11 Fitness Yoga Mats Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Fitness Yoga Mats Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Fitness Yoga Mats Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
