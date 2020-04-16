HD Surveillance Cameras Market : Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights (2020-2026)
LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global HD Surveillance Cameras Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global HD Surveillance Cameras market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global HD Surveillance Cameras market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global HD Surveillance Cameras market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global HD Surveillance Cameras market.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1642091/global-hd-surveillance-cameras-market
Leading players of the global HD Surveillance Cameras market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global HD Surveillance Cameras market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global HD Surveillance Cameras market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global HD Surveillance Cameras market.
The major players that are operating in the global HD Surveillance Cameras market are: Hikvision, Dahua Technology, Pelco Incorporated, Johnson Controls, Canon, Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, Honeywell, Avigilon, Bosch, Cisco Systems, Flir Systems, VC Kenwood, Tiandy Technologies, Infinova Group, Joyware, HanBang, Uniview, Vivotek, CP Plus
Global HD Surveillance Cameras Market by Product Type: IP Cameras, Analog Cameras, Others (Hybrid, etc.)
Global HD Surveillance Cameras Market by Application: Government & Utilities, Transportation, Commercial & Retail, Office Building, Campus & Stadiums, Others
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global HD Surveillance Cameras market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global HD Surveillance Cameras market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global HD Surveillance Cameras market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
Report Objectives
- Analyzing the size of the global HD Surveillance Cameras market on the basis of value and volume
- Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global HD Surveillance Cameras market
- Exploring key dynamics of the global HD Surveillance Cameras market
- Highlighting important trends of the global HD Surveillance Cameras market in terms of production, revenue, and sales
- Deeply profiling top players of the global HD Surveillance Cameras market and showing how they compete in the industry
- Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them
- Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global HD Surveillance Cameras market
- Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1642091/global-hd-surveillance-cameras-market
Table Of Content
1 HD Surveillance Cameras Market Overview
1.1 HD Surveillance Cameras Product Overview
1.2 HD Surveillance Cameras Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 IP Cameras
1.2.2 Analog Cameras
1.2.3 Others (Hybrid, etc.)
1.3 Global HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global HD Surveillance Cameras Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global HD Surveillance Cameras Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global HD Surveillance Cameras Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global HD Surveillance Cameras Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global HD Surveillance Cameras Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global HD Surveillance Cameras Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global HD Surveillance Cameras Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America HD Surveillance Cameras Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe HD Surveillance Cameras Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific HD Surveillance Cameras Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America HD Surveillance Cameras Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa HD Surveillance Cameras Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): HD Surveillance Cameras Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the HD Surveillance Cameras Industry
1.5.1.1 HD Surveillance Cameras Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and HD Surveillance Cameras Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for HD Surveillance Cameras Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global HD Surveillance Cameras Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by HD Surveillance Cameras Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by HD Surveillance Cameras Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players HD Surveillance Cameras Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers HD Surveillance Cameras Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 HD Surveillance Cameras Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 HD Surveillance Cameras Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by HD Surveillance Cameras Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in HD Surveillance Cameras as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into HD Surveillance Cameras Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers HD Surveillance Cameras Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global HD Surveillance Cameras Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global HD Surveillance Cameras Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global HD Surveillance Cameras Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global HD Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global HD Surveillance Cameras Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global HD Surveillance Cameras Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global HD Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America HD Surveillance Cameras Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America HD Surveillance Cameras Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific HD Surveillance Cameras Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific HD Surveillance Cameras Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe HD Surveillance Cameras Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe HD Surveillance Cameras Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America HD Surveillance Cameras Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America HD Surveillance Cameras Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa HD Surveillance Cameras Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa HD Surveillance Cameras Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global HD Surveillance Cameras by Application
4.1 HD Surveillance Cameras Segment by Application
4.1.1 Government & Utilities
4.1.2 Transportation
4.1.3 Commercial & Retail
4.1.4 Office Building
4.1.5 Campus & Stadiums
4.1.6 Others
4.2 Global HD Surveillance Cameras Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global HD Surveillance Cameras Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global HD Surveillance Cameras Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America HD Surveillance Cameras by Application
4.5.2 Europe HD Surveillance Cameras by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific HD Surveillance Cameras by Application
4.5.4 Latin America HD Surveillance Cameras by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa HD Surveillance Cameras by Application
5 North America HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America HD Surveillance Cameras Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America HD Surveillance Cameras Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America HD Surveillance Cameras Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America HD Surveillance Cameras Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe HD Surveillance Cameras Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe HD Surveillance Cameras Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe HD Surveillance Cameras Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe HD Surveillance Cameras Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific HD Surveillance Cameras Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific HD Surveillance Cameras Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific HD Surveillance Cameras Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific HD Surveillance Cameras Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America HD Surveillance Cameras Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America HD Surveillance Cameras Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America HD Surveillance Cameras Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America HD Surveillance Cameras Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa HD Surveillance Cameras Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa HD Surveillance Cameras Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa HD Surveillance Cameras Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa HD Surveillance Cameras Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE HD Surveillance Cameras Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in HD Surveillance Cameras Business
10.1 Hikvision
10.1.1 Hikvision Corporation Information
10.1.2 Hikvision Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Hikvision HD Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Hikvision HD Surveillance Cameras Products Offered
10.1.5 Hikvision Recent Development
10.2 Dahua Technology
10.2.1 Dahua Technology Corporation Information
10.2.2 Dahua Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Dahua Technology HD Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Hikvision HD Surveillance Cameras Products Offered
10.2.5 Dahua Technology Recent Development
10.3 Pelco Incorporated
10.3.1 Pelco Incorporated Corporation Information
10.3.2 Pelco Incorporated Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Pelco Incorporated HD Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Pelco Incorporated HD Surveillance Cameras Products Offered
10.3.5 Pelco Incorporated Recent Development
10.4 Johnson Controls
10.4.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information
10.4.2 Johnson Controls Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Johnson Controls HD Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Johnson Controls HD Surveillance Cameras Products Offered
10.4.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development
10.5 Canon
10.5.1 Canon Corporation Information
10.5.2 Canon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Canon HD Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Canon HD Surveillance Cameras Products Offered
10.5.5 Canon Recent Development
10.6 Samsung
10.6.1 Samsung Corporation Information
10.6.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Samsung HD Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Samsung HD Surveillance Cameras Products Offered
10.6.5 Samsung Recent Development
10.7 Sony
10.7.1 Sony Corporation Information
10.7.2 Sony Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Sony HD Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Sony HD Surveillance Cameras Products Offered
10.7.5 Sony Recent Development
10.8 Panasonic
10.8.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.8.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Panasonic HD Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Panasonic HD Surveillance Cameras Products Offered
10.8.5 Panasonic Recent Development
10.9 Honeywell
10.9.1 Honeywell Corporation Information
10.9.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Honeywell HD Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Honeywell HD Surveillance Cameras Products Offered
10.9.5 Honeywell Recent Development
10.10 Avigilon
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 HD Surveillance Cameras Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Avigilon HD Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Avigilon Recent Development
10.11 Bosch
10.11.1 Bosch Corporation Information
10.11.2 Bosch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Bosch HD Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Bosch HD Surveillance Cameras Products Offered
10.11.5 Bosch Recent Development
10.12 Cisco Systems
10.12.1 Cisco Systems Corporation Information
10.12.2 Cisco Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Cisco Systems HD Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Cisco Systems HD Surveillance Cameras Products Offered
10.12.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
10.13 Flir Systems
10.13.1 Flir Systems Corporation Information
10.13.2 Flir Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Flir Systems HD Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Flir Systems HD Surveillance Cameras Products Offered
10.13.5 Flir Systems Recent Development
10.14 VC Kenwood
10.14.1 VC Kenwood Corporation Information
10.14.2 VC Kenwood Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 VC Kenwood HD Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 VC Kenwood HD Surveillance Cameras Products Offered
10.14.5 VC Kenwood Recent Development
10.15 Tiandy Technologies
10.15.1 Tiandy Technologies Corporation Information
10.15.2 Tiandy Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Tiandy Technologies HD Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Tiandy Technologies HD Surveillance Cameras Products Offered
10.15.5 Tiandy Technologies Recent Development
10.16 Infinova Group
10.16.1 Infinova Group Corporation Information
10.16.2 Infinova Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Infinova Group HD Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Infinova Group HD Surveillance Cameras Products Offered
10.16.5 Infinova Group Recent Development
10.17 Joyware
10.17.1 Joyware Corporation Information
10.17.2 Joyware Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Joyware HD Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Joyware HD Surveillance Cameras Products Offered
10.17.5 Joyware Recent Development
10.18 HanBang
10.18.1 HanBang Corporation Information
10.18.2 HanBang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 HanBang HD Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 HanBang HD Surveillance Cameras Products Offered
10.18.5 HanBang Recent Development
10.19 Uniview
10.19.1 Uniview Corporation Information
10.19.2 Uniview Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Uniview HD Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Uniview HD Surveillance Cameras Products Offered
10.19.5 Uniview Recent Development
10.20 Vivotek
10.20.1 Vivotek Corporation Information
10.20.2 Vivotek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Vivotek HD Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Vivotek HD Surveillance Cameras Products Offered
10.20.5 Vivotek Recent Development
10.21 CP Plus
10.21.1 CP Plus Corporation Information
10.21.2 CP Plus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.21.3 CP Plus HD Surveillance Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 CP Plus HD Surveillance Cameras Products Offered
10.21.5 CP Plus Recent Development
11 HD Surveillance Cameras Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 HD Surveillance Cameras Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 HD Surveillance Cameras Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.