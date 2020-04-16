In-depth Analysis of How COVID-19 is Impacting the Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market | Growth Drivers, Business Strategies and Future Prospects 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Luxury Outdoor Furniture Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Luxury Outdoor Furniture Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market: Brown Jordan, Coco Wolf, Gloster, RODA, Sunset West, Kettal Group, Woodard, Dedon, VONDOM, Manutti, Ethimo, EGO Paris, Sifas, Mamagreen, Paola Lenti, Royal Botania, Oasiq, Tribù, Gandia Blasco, B＆B Italia, Extremis, Talenti, Exteta

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Segmentation By Product: Residential, Commercial

Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Segmentation By Application: Residential, Commercial

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Luxury Outdoor Furniture Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Wood

1.4.3 Metal

1.4.4 Synthetic Material

1.4.5 Textile

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Luxury Outdoor Furniture Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Luxury Outdoor Furniture Industry

1.6.1.1 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Luxury Outdoor Furniture Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Luxury Outdoor Furniture Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture by Country

6.1.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture by Country

7.1.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Brown Jordan

11.1.1 Brown Jordan Corporation Information

11.1.2 Brown Jordan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Brown Jordan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Brown Jordan Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

11.1.5 Brown Jordan Recent Development

11.2 Coco Wolf

11.2.1 Coco Wolf Corporation Information

11.2.2 Coco Wolf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Coco Wolf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Coco Wolf Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

11.2.5 Coco Wolf Recent Development

11.3 Gloster

11.3.1 Gloster Corporation Information

11.3.2 Gloster Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Gloster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Gloster Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

11.3.5 Gloster Recent Development

11.4 RODA

11.4.1 RODA Corporation Information

11.4.2 RODA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 RODA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 RODA Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

11.4.5 RODA Recent Development

11.5 Sunset West

11.5.1 Sunset West Corporation Information

11.5.2 Sunset West Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Sunset West Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Sunset West Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

11.5.5 Sunset West Recent Development

11.6 Kettal Group

11.6.1 Kettal Group Corporation Information

11.6.2 Kettal Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Kettal Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Kettal Group Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

11.6.5 Kettal Group Recent Development

11.7 Woodard

11.7.1 Woodard Corporation Information

11.7.2 Woodard Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Woodard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Woodard Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

11.7.5 Woodard Recent Development

11.8 Dedon

11.8.1 Dedon Corporation Information

11.8.2 Dedon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Dedon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Dedon Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

11.8.5 Dedon Recent Development

11.9 VONDOM

11.9.1 VONDOM Corporation Information

11.9.2 VONDOM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 VONDOM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 VONDOM Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

11.9.5 VONDOM Recent Development

11.10 Manutti

11.10.1 Manutti Corporation Information

11.10.2 Manutti Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Manutti Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Manutti Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

11.10.5 Manutti Recent Development

11.12 EGO Paris

11.12.1 EGO Paris Corporation Information

11.12.2 EGO Paris Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 EGO Paris Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 EGO Paris Products Offered

11.12.5 EGO Paris Recent Development

11.13 Sifas

11.13.1 Sifas Corporation Information

11.13.2 Sifas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Sifas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Sifas Products Offered

11.13.5 Sifas Recent Development

11.14 Mamagreen

11.14.1 Mamagreen Corporation Information

11.14.2 Mamagreen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Mamagreen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Mamagreen Products Offered

11.14.5 Mamagreen Recent Development

11.15 Paola Lenti

11.15.1 Paola Lenti Corporation Information

11.15.2 Paola Lenti Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Paola Lenti Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Paola Lenti Products Offered

11.15.5 Paola Lenti Recent Development

11.16 Royal Botania

11.16.1 Royal Botania Corporation Information

11.16.2 Royal Botania Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Royal Botania Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Royal Botania Products Offered

11.16.5 Royal Botania Recent Development

11.17 Oasiq

11.17.1 Oasiq Corporation Information

11.17.2 Oasiq Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Oasiq Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Oasiq Products Offered

11.17.5 Oasiq Recent Development

11.18 Tribù

11.18.1 Tribù Corporation Information

11.18.2 Tribù Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Tribù Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Tribù Products Offered

11.18.5 Tribù Recent Development

11.19 Gandia Blasco

11.19.1 Gandia Blasco Corporation Information

11.19.2 Gandia Blasco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 Gandia Blasco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Gandia Blasco Products Offered

11.19.5 Gandia Blasco Recent Development

11.20 B＆B Italia

11.20.1 B＆B Italia Corporation Information

11.20.2 B＆B Italia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 B＆B Italia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 B＆B Italia Products Offered

11.20.5 B＆B Italia Recent Development

11.21 Extremis

11.21.1 Extremis Corporation Information

11.21.2 Extremis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.21.3 Extremis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Extremis Products Offered

11.21.5 Extremis Recent Development

11.22 Talenti

11.22.1 Talenti Corporation Information

11.22.2 Talenti Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.22.3 Talenti Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Talenti Products Offered

11.22.5 Talenti Recent Development

11.23 Exteta

11.23.1 Exteta Corporation Information

11.23.2 Exteta Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.23.3 Exteta Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Exteta Products Offered

11.23.5 Exteta Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Luxury Outdoor Furniture Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

