Covid-19 Impact on Powered Wheelchairs Market | Size, Business Revenue Forecast, Leading Competitors And Growth Trends 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Powered Wheelchairs Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Powered Wheelchairs Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Powered Wheelchairs Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Powered Wheelchairs Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Powered Wheelchairs Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Powered Wheelchairs market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Powered Wheelchairs Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Powered Wheelchairs Market: Golden Technologies, Drive Medical, Invacare Corp, Hoveround Corp, Heartway, 21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc., Pride Mobility Products Corp, EZ Lite Cruiser, Merits Health Products, Dane

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Powered Wheelchairs Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Powered Wheelchairs Market Segmentation By Product: Centre Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair, Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair, Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair, Standing Electric Wheelchair

Global Powered Wheelchairs Market Segmentation By Application: Hospital, Home

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Powered Wheelchairs Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Powered Wheelchairs Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Powered Wheelchairs Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Powered Wheelchairs Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Powered Wheelchairs Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Centre Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

1.4.3 Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

1.4.4 Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

1.4.5 Standing Electric Wheelchair

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Powered Wheelchairs Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Home

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Powered Wheelchairs Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Powered Wheelchairs Industry

1.6.1.1 Powered Wheelchairs Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Powered Wheelchairs Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Powered Wheelchairs Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Powered Wheelchairs Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Powered Wheelchairs Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Powered Wheelchairs Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Powered Wheelchairs Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Powered Wheelchairs Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Powered Wheelchairs Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Powered Wheelchairs Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Powered Wheelchairs Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Powered Wheelchairs Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Powered Wheelchairs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Powered Wheelchairs Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Powered Wheelchairs Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Powered Wheelchairs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Powered Wheelchairs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Powered Wheelchairs Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Powered Wheelchairs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Powered Wheelchairs Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Powered Wheelchairs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Powered Wheelchairs Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Powered Wheelchairs Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Powered Wheelchairs Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Powered Wheelchairs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Powered Wheelchairs Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Powered Wheelchairs Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Powered Wheelchairs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Powered Wheelchairs Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Powered Wheelchairs Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Powered Wheelchairs Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Powered Wheelchairs Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Powered Wheelchairs Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Powered Wheelchairs Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Powered Wheelchairs Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Powered Wheelchairs Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Powered Wheelchairs Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Powered Wheelchairs Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Powered Wheelchairs Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Powered Wheelchairs Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Powered Wheelchairs Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Powered Wheelchairs by Country

6.1.1 North America Powered Wheelchairs Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Powered Wheelchairs Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Powered Wheelchairs Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Powered Wheelchairs Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Powered Wheelchairs by Country

7.1.1 Europe Powered Wheelchairs Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Powered Wheelchairs Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Powered Wheelchairs Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Powered Wheelchairs Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Powered Wheelchairs by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Powered Wheelchairs Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Powered Wheelchairs Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Powered Wheelchairs Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Powered Wheelchairs Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Powered Wheelchairs by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Powered Wheelchairs Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Powered Wheelchairs Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Powered Wheelchairs Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Powered Wheelchairs Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Powered Wheelchairs by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Powered Wheelchairs Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Powered Wheelchairs Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Powered Wheelchairs Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Powered Wheelchairs Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Golden Technologies

11.1.1 Golden Technologies Corporation Information

11.1.2 Golden Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Golden Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Golden Technologies Powered Wheelchairs Products Offered

11.1.5 Golden Technologies Recent Development

11.2 Drive Medical

11.2.1 Drive Medical Corporation Information

11.2.2 Drive Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Drive Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Drive Medical Powered Wheelchairs Products Offered

11.2.5 Drive Medical Recent Development

11.3 Invacare Corp

11.3.1 Invacare Corp Corporation Information

11.3.2 Invacare Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Invacare Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Invacare Corp Powered Wheelchairs Products Offered

11.3.5 Invacare Corp Recent Development

11.4 Hoveround Corp

11.4.1 Hoveround Corp Corporation Information

11.4.2 Hoveround Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Hoveround Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Hoveround Corp Powered Wheelchairs Products Offered

11.4.5 Hoveround Corp Recent Development

11.5 Heartway

11.5.1 Heartway Corporation Information

11.5.2 Heartway Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Heartway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Heartway Powered Wheelchairs Products Offered

11.5.5 Heartway Recent Development

11.6 21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc.

11.6.1 21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc. Corporation Information

11.6.2 21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc. Powered Wheelchairs Products Offered

11.6.5 21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc. Recent Development

11.7 Pride Mobility Products Corp

11.7.1 Pride Mobility Products Corp Corporation Information

11.7.2 Pride Mobility Products Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Pride Mobility Products Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Pride Mobility Products Corp Powered Wheelchairs Products Offered

11.7.5 Pride Mobility Products Corp Recent Development

11.8 EZ Lite Cruiser

11.8.1 EZ Lite Cruiser Corporation Information

11.8.2 EZ Lite Cruiser Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 EZ Lite Cruiser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 EZ Lite Cruiser Powered Wheelchairs Products Offered

11.8.5 EZ Lite Cruiser Recent Development

11.9 Merits Health Products

11.9.1 Merits Health Products Corporation Information

11.9.2 Merits Health Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Merits Health Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Merits Health Products Powered Wheelchairs Products Offered

11.9.5 Merits Health Products Recent Development

11.10 Dane

11.10.1 Dane Corporation Information

11.10.2 Dane Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Dane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Dane Powered Wheelchairs Products Offered

11.10.5 Dane Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Powered Wheelchairs Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Powered Wheelchairs Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Powered Wheelchairs Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Powered Wheelchairs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Powered Wheelchairs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Powered Wheelchairs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Powered Wheelchairs Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Powered Wheelchairs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Powered Wheelchairs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Powered Wheelchairs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Powered Wheelchairs Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Powered Wheelchairs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Powered Wheelchairs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Powered Wheelchairs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Powered Wheelchairs Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Powered Wheelchairs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Powered Wheelchairs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Powered Wheelchairs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Powered Wheelchairs Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Powered Wheelchairs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Powered Wheelchairs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Powered Wheelchairs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Powered Wheelchairs Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Powered Wheelchairs Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Powered Wheelchairs Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

