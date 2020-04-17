COVID-19 is Impacting the Automatic Hand Dryers Market | Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Challenges and Market Analysis 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Automatic Hand Dryers Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automatic Hand Dryers Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Automatic Hand Dryers Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Automatic Hand Dryers Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Automatic Hand Dryers Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Automatic Hand Dryers market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Automatic Hand Dryers Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Automatic Hand Dryers Market: Panasonic, Dyson, Toto, Excel Dryer, Mitsubishi Electric, AIKE, World Dryer, Bobrick, Mediclinics, Jaquar Group, American Dryer, DIHOUR

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automatic Hand Dryers Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Automatic Hand Dryers Market Segmentation By Product: Jet Air Dryer, Hot Air Dryer

Global Automatic Hand Dryers Market Segmentation By Application: Hotels, Restaurants, Commercial Complex, Hospitals, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Automatic Hand Dryers Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Automatic Hand Dryers Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Hand Dryers Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Automatic Hand Dryers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Jet Air Dryer

1.4.3 Hot Air Dryer

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hotels

1.5.3 Restaurants

1.5.4 Commercial Complex

1.5.5 Hospitals

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automatic Hand Dryers Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automatic Hand Dryers Industry

1.6.1.1 Automatic Hand Dryers Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Automatic Hand Dryers Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Automatic Hand Dryers Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Automatic Hand Dryers Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Automatic Hand Dryers Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automatic Hand Dryers Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Automatic Hand Dryers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Automatic Hand Dryers Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automatic Hand Dryers Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Automatic Hand Dryers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automatic Hand Dryers Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Automatic Hand Dryers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Automatic Hand Dryers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automatic Hand Dryers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automatic Hand Dryers Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Hand Dryers Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automatic Hand Dryers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automatic Hand Dryers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automatic Hand Dryers Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Automatic Hand Dryers Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Automatic Hand Dryers by Country

6.1.1 North America Automatic Hand Dryers Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Automatic Hand Dryers Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Automatic Hand Dryers Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Automatic Hand Dryers Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automatic Hand Dryers by Country

7.1.1 Europe Automatic Hand Dryers Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Automatic Hand Dryers Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Automatic Hand Dryers Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Automatic Hand Dryers Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Hand Dryers by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Hand Dryers Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Hand Dryers Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Hand Dryers Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Automatic Hand Dryers Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Automatic Hand Dryers by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Automatic Hand Dryers Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Automatic Hand Dryers Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Automatic Hand Dryers Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Automatic Hand Dryers Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Hand Dryers by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Hand Dryers Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Hand Dryers Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Hand Dryers Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Automatic Hand Dryers Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Panasonic

11.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

11.1.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Panasonic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Panasonic Automatic Hand Dryers Products Offered

11.1.5 Panasonic Recent Development

11.2 Dyson

11.2.1 Dyson Corporation Information

11.2.2 Dyson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Dyson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Dyson Automatic Hand Dryers Products Offered

11.2.5 Dyson Recent Development

11.3 Toto

11.3.1 Toto Corporation Information

11.3.2 Toto Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Toto Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Toto Automatic Hand Dryers Products Offered

11.3.5 Toto Recent Development

11.4 Excel Dryer

11.4.1 Excel Dryer Corporation Information

11.4.2 Excel Dryer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Excel Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Excel Dryer Automatic Hand Dryers Products Offered

11.4.5 Excel Dryer Recent Development

11.5 Mitsubishi Electric

11.5.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

11.5.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Mitsubishi Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Mitsubishi Electric Automatic Hand Dryers Products Offered

11.5.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

11.6 AIKE

11.6.1 AIKE Corporation Information

11.6.2 AIKE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 AIKE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 AIKE Automatic Hand Dryers Products Offered

11.6.5 AIKE Recent Development

11.7 World Dryer

11.7.1 World Dryer Corporation Information

11.7.2 World Dryer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 World Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 World Dryer Automatic Hand Dryers Products Offered

11.7.5 World Dryer Recent Development

11.8 Bobrick

11.8.1 Bobrick Corporation Information

11.8.2 Bobrick Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Bobrick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Bobrick Automatic Hand Dryers Products Offered

11.8.5 Bobrick Recent Development

11.9 Mediclinics

11.9.1 Mediclinics Corporation Information

11.9.2 Mediclinics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Mediclinics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Mediclinics Automatic Hand Dryers Products Offered

11.9.5 Mediclinics Recent Development

11.10 Jaquar Group

11.10.1 Jaquar Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 Jaquar Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Jaquar Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Jaquar Group Automatic Hand Dryers Products Offered

11.10.5 Jaquar Group Recent Development

11.12 DIHOUR

11.12.1 DIHOUR Corporation Information

11.12.2 DIHOUR Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 DIHOUR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 DIHOUR Products Offered

11.12.5 DIHOUR Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Automatic Hand Dryers Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Automatic Hand Dryers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Automatic Hand Dryers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Automatic Hand Dryers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Automatic Hand Dryers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Automatic Hand Dryers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Automatic Hand Dryers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Automatic Hand Dryers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Automatic Hand Dryers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Automatic Hand Dryers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Automatic Hand Dryers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Automatic Hand Dryers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Automatic Hand Dryers Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Automatic Hand Dryers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Automatic Hand Dryers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Automatic Hand Dryers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Automatic Hand Dryers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Automatic Hand Dryers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Automatic Hand Dryers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Automatic Hand Dryers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Automatic Hand Dryers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automatic Hand Dryers Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automatic Hand Dryers Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

