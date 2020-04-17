Executive Gift Market Trends, Challenges, In-Depth Insights, Strategies 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Executive Gift Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Executive Gift Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Executive Gift Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Executive Gift Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Executive Gift Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Executive Gift market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Executive Gift Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Executive Gift Market: Happy Worker Inc, PromoPros, Pujiang E-Thing Craft Co., Ltd., Golden One Co., Ltd., LION PROMOTIONAL GIFT CO., LIMITED, TOGO GROUP CO., LIMITED, Xiamen Le Young Industry Co., Limited, GuangDong HeChange Furniture Co., Ltd., TAIZHOU RONGYI IMPORT AND EXPORT CO., LTD., Huzhou Wanmei Import & Export Co., Ltd., Dongguan Tongkai Office Supplies Co., Ltd., Lead Well Industrial Company, WUHAN WETOPIN TRADING CO., LTD., Guangzhou Yihong Paper Products Co., Ltd.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Executive Gift Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Executive Gift Market Segmentation By Product: Souvenir, Propaganda, Employee Benefit, etc.

Global Executive Gift Market Segmentation By Application: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Executive Gift Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Executive Gift Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

Table of Contents

Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Executive Gift Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Executive Gift Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Souvenir

1.4.3 Propaganda

1.4.4 Employee Benefit

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Executive Gift Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Executive Gift Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Executive Gift Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Executive Gift Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Executive Gift Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Executive Gift Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Executive Gift Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Executive Gift Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Executive Gift Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Executive Gift Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Executive Gift Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Executive Gift Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Executive Gift Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Executive Gift Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Executive Gift Revenue in 2019

3.3 Executive Gift Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Executive Gift Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Executive Gift Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Executive Gift Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Executive Gift Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Executive Gift Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Executive Gift Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Executive Gift Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Executive Gift Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Executive Gift Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Executive Gift Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Executive Gift Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Executive Gift Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Executive Gift Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Executive Gift Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Executive Gift Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Executive Gift Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Executive Gift Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Executive Gift Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Executive Gift Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Executive Gift Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Executive Gift Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Executive Gift Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Executive Gift Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Executive Gift Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Executive Gift Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Executive Gift Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Executive Gift Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Executive Gift Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Executive Gift Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Executive Gift Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Executive Gift Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Executive Gift Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Executive Gift Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Executive Gift Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Executive Gift Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Happy Worker Inc

13.1.1 Happy Worker Inc Company Details

13.1.2 Happy Worker Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Happy Worker Inc Executive Gift Introduction

13.1.4 Happy Worker Inc Revenue in Executive Gift Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Happy Worker Inc Recent Development

13.2 PromoPros

13.2.1 PromoPros Company Details

13.2.2 PromoPros Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 PromoPros Executive Gift Introduction

13.2.4 PromoPros Revenue in Executive Gift Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 PromoPros Recent Development

13.3 Pujiang E-Thing Craft Co., Ltd.

13.3.1 Pujiang E-Thing Craft Co., Ltd. Company Details

13.3.2 Pujiang E-Thing Craft Co., Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Pujiang E-Thing Craft Co., Ltd. Executive Gift Introduction

13.3.4 Pujiang E-Thing Craft Co., Ltd. Revenue in Executive Gift Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Pujiang E-Thing Craft Co., Ltd. Recent Development

13.4 Golden One Co., Ltd.

13.4.1 Golden One Co., Ltd. Company Details

13.4.2 Golden One Co., Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Golden One Co., Ltd. Executive Gift Introduction

13.4.4 Golden One Co., Ltd. Revenue in Executive Gift Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Golden One Co., Ltd. Recent Development

13.5 LION PROMOTIONAL GIFT CO., LIMITED

13.5.1 LION PROMOTIONAL GIFT CO., LIMITED Company Details

13.5.2 LION PROMOTIONAL GIFT CO., LIMITED Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 LION PROMOTIONAL GIFT CO., LIMITED Executive Gift Introduction

13.5.4 LION PROMOTIONAL GIFT CO., LIMITED Revenue in Executive Gift Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 LION PROMOTIONAL GIFT CO., LIMITED Recent Development

13.6 TOGO GROUP CO., LIMITED

13.6.1 TOGO GROUP CO., LIMITED Company Details

13.6.2 TOGO GROUP CO., LIMITED Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 TOGO GROUP CO., LIMITED Executive Gift Introduction

13.6.4 TOGO GROUP CO., LIMITED Revenue in Executive Gift Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 TOGO GROUP CO., LIMITED Recent Development

13.7 Xiamen Le Young Industry Co., Limited

13.7.1 Xiamen Le Young Industry Co., Limited Company Details

13.7.2 Xiamen Le Young Industry Co., Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Xiamen Le Young Industry Co., Limited Executive Gift Introduction

13.7.4 Xiamen Le Young Industry Co., Limited Revenue in Executive Gift Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Xiamen Le Young Industry Co., Limited Recent Development

13.8 GuangDong HeChange Furniture Co., Ltd.

13.8.1 GuangDong HeChange Furniture Co., Ltd. Company Details

13.8.2 GuangDong HeChange Furniture Co., Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 GuangDong HeChange Furniture Co., Ltd. Executive Gift Introduction

13.8.4 GuangDong HeChange Furniture Co., Ltd. Revenue in Executive Gift Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 GuangDong HeChange Furniture Co., Ltd. Recent Development

13.9 TAIZHOU RONGYI IMPORT AND EXPORT CO., LTD.

13.9.1 TAIZHOU RONGYI IMPORT AND EXPORT CO., LTD. Company Details

13.9.2 TAIZHOU RONGYI IMPORT AND EXPORT CO., LTD. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 TAIZHOU RONGYI IMPORT AND EXPORT CO., LTD. Executive Gift Introduction

13.9.4 TAIZHOU RONGYI IMPORT AND EXPORT CO., LTD. Revenue in Executive Gift Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 TAIZHOU RONGYI IMPORT AND EXPORT CO., LTD. Recent Development

13.10 Huzhou Wanmei Import & Export Co., Ltd.

13.10.1 Huzhou Wanmei Import & Export Co., Ltd. Company Details

13.10.2 Huzhou Wanmei Import & Export Co., Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Huzhou Wanmei Import & Export Co., Ltd. Executive Gift Introduction

13.10.4 Huzhou Wanmei Import & Export Co., Ltd. Revenue in Executive Gift Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Huzhou Wanmei Import & Export Co., Ltd. Recent Development

13.11 Dongguan Tongkai Office Supplies Co., Ltd.

10.11.1 Dongguan Tongkai Office Supplies Co., Ltd. Company Details

10.11.2 Dongguan Tongkai Office Supplies Co., Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Dongguan Tongkai Office Supplies Co., Ltd. Executive Gift Introduction

10.11.4 Dongguan Tongkai Office Supplies Co., Ltd. Revenue in Executive Gift Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Dongguan Tongkai Office Supplies Co., Ltd. Recent Development

13.12 Lead Well Industrial Company

10.12.1 Lead Well Industrial Company Company Details

10.12.2 Lead Well Industrial Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Lead Well Industrial Company Executive Gift Introduction

10.12.4 Lead Well Industrial Company Revenue in Executive Gift Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Lead Well Industrial Company Recent Development

13.13 WUHAN WETOPIN TRADING CO., LTD.

10.13.1 WUHAN WETOPIN TRADING CO., LTD. Company Details

10.13.2 WUHAN WETOPIN TRADING CO., LTD. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 WUHAN WETOPIN TRADING CO., LTD. Executive Gift Introduction

10.13.4 WUHAN WETOPIN TRADING CO., LTD. Revenue in Executive Gift Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 WUHAN WETOPIN TRADING CO., LTD. Recent Development

13.14 Guangzhou Yihong Paper Products Co., Ltd.

10.14.1 Guangzhou Yihong Paper Products Co., Ltd. Company Details

10.14.2 Guangzhou Yihong Paper Products Co., Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Guangzhou Yihong Paper Products Co., Ltd. Executive Gift Introduction

10.14.4 Guangzhou Yihong Paper Products Co., Ltd. Revenue in Executive Gift Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Guangzhou Yihong Paper Products Co., Ltd. Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

