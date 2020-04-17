Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Athletic Bags Market | Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Athletic Bags Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Athletic Bags Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Athletic Bags Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Athletic Bags Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Athletic Bags Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Athletic Bags market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Athletic Bags Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Athletic Bags Market: Nike, Inc., Adidas, Decathlon Group, VF Corporation, Under Armour, Puma SE, ASICS, Armani, ANTA, New Balance, Columbia Sportswear, Converse, Mizuno Corporation, Li Ning, Kappa

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Athletic Bags Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Athletic Bags Market Segmentation By Product: Backpacks, Duffle Bags, Drawstring Bags, Tote Bags

Global Athletic Bags Market Segmentation By Application: Adults, Kids

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Athletic Bags Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Athletic Bags Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Athletic Bags Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Athletic Bags Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Athletic Bags Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Backpacks

1.4.3 Duffle Bags

1.4.4 Drawstring Bags

1.4.5 Tote Bags

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Athletic Bags Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Adults

1.5.3 Kids

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Athletic Bags Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Athletic Bags Industry

1.6.1.1 Athletic Bags Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Athletic Bags Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Athletic Bags Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Athletic Bags Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Athletic Bags Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Athletic Bags Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Athletic Bags Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Athletic Bags Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Athletic Bags Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Athletic Bags Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Athletic Bags Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Athletic Bags Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Athletic Bags Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Athletic Bags Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Athletic Bags Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Athletic Bags Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Athletic Bags Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Athletic Bags Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Athletic Bags Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Athletic Bags Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Athletic Bags Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Athletic Bags Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Athletic Bags Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Athletic Bags Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Athletic Bags Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Athletic Bags Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Athletic Bags Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Athletic Bags Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Athletic Bags Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Athletic Bags Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Athletic Bags Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Athletic Bags Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Athletic Bags Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Athletic Bags Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Athletic Bags Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Athletic Bags Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Athletic Bags Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Athletic Bags Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Athletic Bags Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Athletic Bags Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Athletic Bags by Country

6.1.1 North America Athletic Bags Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Athletic Bags Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Athletic Bags Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Athletic Bags Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Athletic Bags by Country

7.1.1 Europe Athletic Bags Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Athletic Bags Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Athletic Bags Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Athletic Bags Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Athletic Bags by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Athletic Bags Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Athletic Bags Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Athletic Bags Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Athletic Bags Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Athletic Bags by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Athletic Bags Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Athletic Bags Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Athletic Bags Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Athletic Bags Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Athletic Bags by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Athletic Bags Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Athletic Bags Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Athletic Bags Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Athletic Bags Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nike, Inc.

11.1.1 Nike, Inc. Corporation Information

11.1.2 Nike, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Nike, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Nike, Inc. Athletic Bags Products Offered

11.1.5 Nike, Inc. Recent Development

11.2 Adidas

11.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information

11.2.2 Adidas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Adidas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Adidas Athletic Bags Products Offered

11.2.5 Adidas Recent Development

11.3 Decathlon Group

11.3.1 Decathlon Group Corporation Information

11.3.2 Decathlon Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Decathlon Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Decathlon Group Athletic Bags Products Offered

11.3.5 Decathlon Group Recent Development

11.4 VF Corporation

11.4.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information

11.4.2 VF Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 VF Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 VF Corporation Athletic Bags Products Offered

11.4.5 VF Corporation Recent Development

11.5 Under Armour

11.5.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

11.5.2 Under Armour Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Under Armour Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Under Armour Athletic Bags Products Offered

11.5.5 Under Armour Recent Development

11.6 Puma SE

11.6.1 Puma SE Corporation Information

11.6.2 Puma SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Puma SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Puma SE Athletic Bags Products Offered

11.6.5 Puma SE Recent Development

11.7 ASICS

11.7.1 ASICS Corporation Information

11.7.2 ASICS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 ASICS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 ASICS Athletic Bags Products Offered

11.7.5 ASICS Recent Development

11.8 Armani

11.8.1 Armani Corporation Information

11.8.2 Armani Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Armani Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Armani Athletic Bags Products Offered

11.8.5 Armani Recent Development

11.9 ANTA

11.9.1 ANTA Corporation Information

11.9.2 ANTA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 ANTA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 ANTA Athletic Bags Products Offered

11.9.5 ANTA Recent Development

11.10 New Balance

11.10.1 New Balance Corporation Information

11.10.2 New Balance Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 New Balance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 New Balance Athletic Bags Products Offered

11.10.5 New Balance Recent Development

11.12 Converse

11.12.1 Converse Corporation Information

11.12.2 Converse Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Converse Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Converse Products Offered

11.12.5 Converse Recent Development

11.13 Mizuno Corporation

11.13.1 Mizuno Corporation Corporation Information

11.13.2 Mizuno Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Mizuno Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Mizuno Corporation Products Offered

11.13.5 Mizuno Corporation Recent Development

11.14 Li Ning

11.14.1 Li Ning Corporation Information

11.14.2 Li Ning Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Li Ning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Li Ning Products Offered

11.14.5 Li Ning Recent Development

11.15 Kappa

11.15.1 Kappa Corporation Information

11.15.2 Kappa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Kappa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Kappa Products Offered

11.15.5 Kappa Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Athletic Bags Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Athletic Bags Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Athletic Bags Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Athletic Bags Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Athletic Bags Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Athletic Bags Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Athletic Bags Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Athletic Bags Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Athletic Bags Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Athletic Bags Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Athletic Bags Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Athletic Bags Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Athletic Bags Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Athletic Bags Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Athletic Bags Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Athletic Bags Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Athletic Bags Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Athletic Bags Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Athletic Bags Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Athletic Bags Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Athletic Bags Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Athletic Bags Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Athletic Bags Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Athletic Bags Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Athletic Bags Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

