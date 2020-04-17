Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Ski Clothing Market | Size, Status, Top Emerging Trends, Growth and Business Opportunities 2026
Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Ski Clothing Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Ski Clothing Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Ski Clothing Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.
The Global Ski Clothing Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Ski Clothing Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Ski Clothing market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.
Global Ski Clothing Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.
Top Key Players of the Global Ski Clothing Market: Lafuma, Decathlon, Columbia, Halti, Adidas, Nike, The North Face, Amer Sports, Schoeffel, Spyder, Volcom, Northland, Kjus, Bogner, Decente, Phenix, Goldwin, Rossignol, Under Armour, Bergans, Toread
Global Ski Clothing Market Segmentation By Product: Jacket, Pants, One-Piece Suits
Global Ski Clothing Market Segmentation By Application: Amateurs, Professional Athletes, Others
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Ski Clothing Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Ski Clothing Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
Key questions answered in the report
*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
*Which segment is currently leading the market?
*In which region will the market find its highest growth?
*Which players will take the lead in the market?
*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ski Clothing Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Ski Clothing Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Ski Clothing Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Jacket
1.4.3 Pants
1.4.4 One-Piece Suits
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Ski Clothing Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Amateurs
1.5.3 Professional Athletes
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Ski Clothing Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Ski Clothing Industry
1.6.1.1 Ski Clothing Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Ski Clothing Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Ski Clothing Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Ski Clothing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Ski Clothing Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Ski Clothing Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Ski Clothing Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Ski Clothing Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Ski Clothing Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Ski Clothing Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Ski Clothing Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Ski Clothing Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Ski Clothing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Ski Clothing Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Ski Clothing Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Ski Clothing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Ski Clothing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ski Clothing Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Ski Clothing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Ski Clothing Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Ski Clothing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Ski Clothing Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Ski Clothing Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ski Clothing Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Ski Clothing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Ski Clothing Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Ski Clothing Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Ski Clothing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Ski Clothing Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Ski Clothing Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Ski Clothing Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Ski Clothing Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Ski Clothing Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Ski Clothing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Ski Clothing Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Ski Clothing Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Ski Clothing Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Ski Clothing Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Ski Clothing Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Ski Clothing Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Ski Clothing Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Ski Clothing by Country
6.1.1 North America Ski Clothing Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Ski Clothing Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Ski Clothing Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Ski Clothing Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Ski Clothing by Country
7.1.1 Europe Ski Clothing Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Ski Clothing Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Ski Clothing Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Ski Clothing Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Ski Clothing by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Ski Clothing Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Ski Clothing Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Ski Clothing Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Ski Clothing Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Ski Clothing by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Ski Clothing Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Ski Clothing Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Ski Clothing Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Ski Clothing Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Ski Clothing by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ski Clothing Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ski Clothing Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa Ski Clothing Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Ski Clothing Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Lafuma
11.1.1 Lafuma Corporation Information
11.1.2 Lafuma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Lafuma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Lafuma Ski Clothing Products Offered
11.1.5 Lafuma Recent Development
11.2 Decathlon
11.2.1 Decathlon Corporation Information
11.2.2 Decathlon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Decathlon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Decathlon Ski Clothing Products Offered
11.2.5 Decathlon Recent Development
11.3 Columbia
11.3.1 Columbia Corporation Information
11.3.2 Columbia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Columbia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Columbia Ski Clothing Products Offered
11.3.5 Columbia Recent Development
11.4 Halti
11.4.1 Halti Corporation Information
11.4.2 Halti Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Halti Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Halti Ski Clothing Products Offered
11.4.5 Halti Recent Development
11.5 Adidas
11.5.1 Adidas Corporation Information
11.5.2 Adidas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Adidas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Adidas Ski Clothing Products Offered
11.5.5 Adidas Recent Development
11.6 Nike
11.6.1 Nike Corporation Information
11.6.2 Nike Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Nike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Nike Ski Clothing Products Offered
11.6.5 Nike Recent Development
11.7 The North Face
11.7.1 The North Face Corporation Information
11.7.2 The North Face Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 The North Face Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 The North Face Ski Clothing Products Offered
11.7.5 The North Face Recent Development
11.8 Amer Sports
11.8.1 Amer Sports Corporation Information
11.8.2 Amer Sports Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 Amer Sports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Amer Sports Ski Clothing Products Offered
11.8.5 Amer Sports Recent Development
11.9 Schoeffel
11.9.1 Schoeffel Corporation Information
11.9.2 Schoeffel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Schoeffel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Schoeffel Ski Clothing Products Offered
11.9.5 Schoeffel Recent Development
11.10 Spyder
11.10.1 Spyder Corporation Information
11.10.2 Spyder Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Spyder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Spyder Ski Clothing Products Offered
11.10.5 Spyder Recent Development
11.12 Northland
11.12.1 Northland Corporation Information
11.12.2 Northland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Northland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Northland Products Offered
11.12.5 Northland Recent Development
11.13 Kjus
11.13.1 Kjus Corporation Information
11.13.2 Kjus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 Kjus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Kjus Products Offered
11.13.5 Kjus Recent Development
11.14 Bogner
11.14.1 Bogner Corporation Information
11.14.2 Bogner Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Bogner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Bogner Products Offered
11.14.5 Bogner Recent Development
11.15 Decente
11.15.1 Decente Corporation Information
11.15.2 Decente Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Decente Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Decente Products Offered
11.15.5 Decente Recent Development
11.16 Phenix
11.16.1 Phenix Corporation Information
11.16.2 Phenix Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 Phenix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Phenix Products Offered
11.16.5 Phenix Recent Development
11.17 Goldwin
11.17.1 Goldwin Corporation Information
11.17.2 Goldwin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 Goldwin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Goldwin Products Offered
11.17.5 Goldwin Recent Development
11.18 Rossignol
11.18.1 Rossignol Corporation Information
11.18.2 Rossignol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.18.3 Rossignol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Rossignol Products Offered
11.18.5 Rossignol Recent Development
11.19 Under Armour
11.19.1 Under Armour Corporation Information
11.19.2 Under Armour Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.19.3 Under Armour Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 Under Armour Products Offered
11.19.5 Under Armour Recent Development
11.20 Bergans
11.20.1 Bergans Corporation Information
11.20.2 Bergans Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.20.3 Bergans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Bergans Products Offered
11.20.5 Bergans Recent Development
11.21 Toread
11.21.1 Toread Corporation Information
11.21.2 Toread Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.21.3 Toread Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 Toread Products Offered
11.21.5 Toread Recent Development
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Ski Clothing Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Ski Clothing Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Ski Clothing Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Ski Clothing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Ski Clothing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Ski Clothing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Ski Clothing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Ski Clothing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Ski Clothing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Ski Clothing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Ski Clothing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Ski Clothing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Ski Clothing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Ski Clothing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Ski Clothing Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Ski Clothing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Ski Clothing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Ski Clothing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Ski Clothing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Ski Clothing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Ski Clothing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Ski Clothing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Ski Clothing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Ski Clothing Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Ski Clothing Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
