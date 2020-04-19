A happy New Year story: How Dundee Satellite Receiving Station may upsurge once more

The boffins based in Scotland might have taken victory from the capturing jaws of bureaucratic unimportance with the relocating of Dundee’s satellite data slurpers to a nearby airfield.

It all seemed rather bleak in the previous year as a curtain drawn over not less than 40 years of being in operation. The Dundee Satellite Receiving Station lurked within the Dundee’s University halls and took data from the passing satellites. This provided an invaluable source of the meteorological data together with other information for scientists all over the world.

The loss of about 338,000 euros in financing from the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) calculated that the work done by Scottish setup is able to perform elsewhere brought fun to an end. The Dundee University, together with its principal cherishing between 270,000 and 279,000 euros in income, declared itself not able to make up for the shortcomings.

The University seemed determined to swing axe, even as the scientists appeared with the plans of eking out the remaining cash and put up a business from the Scotland’s burgeoning CubeSat as well as small-satellite market. Heck, even several sniffing around by Clyde Space based in Glasgow that founded back in the year 2005 and currently part of AAC Microtec, was not adequate to stay the execution.

Even after the adding of prostrations from the NASA boffins, the lights eventually went off.

It looks, however, that the killer of satellite data receiving installations had reckoned without determination of the crew, whose associates were able to save huge chunks of facility as hammer came down.

Neil Lonie, who is one of the retired DSRS staffers, confirmed to The Register that they had rescued all six tracking aerials. The five installed on building the rooftops and were still functional after the closure of the station and the little antenna dubbed “Tiny Tim” that was in short-term usage for other coverage when other antennas replaced in early 2000.

As well as the ones used for gathering polar satellite data, they also saved a three-meter fixed aerial for taking geostationary satellite data.

As the receivers, as well as other gear, required controlling things along with most of the lab facilities, they also wheeled them out of the facility. They say that the University Physics Department booked the best of the best tools.

Lonie stated that the site would witness four of the stalking aerials as well as the 3m GEO antenna fitted.