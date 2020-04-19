Amazon Kuiper R&D Headquarter has plans to concentrate on satellite development.

Amazon has desired to have the satellite and space area for relatively some period now in an intention to discover the opportunities in this specific field. The company has put plans to launch a network of about 3,236 satellites in outer space to develop a unified system, said Project Kuiper.

Besides the 3,236 satellites will develop three phases at three layers in the earth’s orbit, the first one launch will have 784 satellites at an altitude of 590 kilometers from the planet the second one at 1,296 at the height of 610 kilometers and the third ones will be 1,156 satellites at an altitude of 630 kilometers

Other than the Kuiper AWS agreement with iridium communication, IRDM to create a satellite-based network referred to as cloud connect for IoT applications is unremarkable. To add on the above, AWS relationship with Lockheed Martin (LMT) for the introduction of new Ariel services by uniting it with the ground station services of AWS with Lockheed Martin’s Verge Ariel network as an excellent positive development

Moreover, the cloud frontrunner is in consultation with the president of Chile to accommodate and extract Astro-data from a giant telescope in Chile.

In addition, companies such as Amazon, SpaceX, Telesat, OneWeb, and Boeing have put their desire to develop some initiative in the space for the satellite to ensure that worldwide broadband coverage.

More on the above initiative, a google division called Alphabet’s GOOGL is creating every way to strengthen the presence in the Internet connectivity space through Project Loon and increasing investments on spacecraft. More, the pursuit for giant is a member of Chile Largest Synoptic Survey Telescope (LSST), which will be fully functioning in Cerro Pachon by the year 2022.

However, Amazon’s emphasis is toward boosting its satellite and increase its space abilities is likely to give it a modest edge contrary to the above-cited companies. Additional, the firm will utilize the improving IoT technologies within the satellite region, is expected to lead the pack. in today’s World Amazon is ranked position 3 Company and the best in the stock market

Be amongst the first stakeholders in the new kind of device that specialists say could influence society as much as the innovation of electricity. The technology now will soon be out of place, and the new devices will replace them. In the process, the company expected to generate 22 million jobs and create 12.3 trillion U.S dollars inactivity.