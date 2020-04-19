Balance of Power: Redefining energy desires of Japan

Sitting peacefully among the progressing postures, rice paddies, and lush forests of the idyllic society in Otama are rows upon rows of photovoltaic solar panels, massive swaths of dark gray shooting dissonance into the postcard-like landscape neighboring residents conceit themselves on.

The solar ranches start sprouting in the aftermath of the massive March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that activated meltdowns at the Fukushima, number one nuclear power plant found at some 60 kilometers east of Otama, a remote community of 8,700 and member of a nonprofit making association named The Most Beautiful Villages of Japan.

Alongside evacuees and radiation, cleansing workers, developers enticed by the feed-in tariff system issued by the government in the promotion of renewable energy. This is a measure targeted at reducing nuclear power dependence and a sign of the historical calamity, how it started shifting the vital direction of the energy policy of Japan.

The instant fitting of the photovoltaic cells, nevertheless, has bothered the villagers concerned over the aesthetic damage they put on the landscape and demonstrates several challenges he country faces as it endures to remain a contender in the world market more bothered than ever about the emissions of the greenhouse.

Masao Takeda, who is the deputy mayor of the village, stated that they were among the first municipalities in Fukushima to voice their support in endorsing recyclable energy after the calamity. He added that these solar farms could be eyesores and upsurge landslide risks because of the logging of mountain forests. They must defend the majestic scenery of their village for the better of their children.

In June of the previous year, Otama prepared a rare announcement against the indiscriminate building of the so-called enormous solar farms, large-scale schemes with the capacity of producing thousands of kilowatts of power. He said that they were not attractive and affected the natural environment.

Tukeda states that they do not intend to ban solar energy. They provide subsidies to homesteads willing to fit solar panels on their rooftops. He added that they are just requesting developers to be accountable for what they construct and work with occupants in ensuring it will not be a problem for the community in the end. There have been cases in the past where the management of the solar scheme changed hands to a point where they had a hard time keeping track of whoever was overseeing what.