Conveyor Monitoring Market Sluggish Growth Rate Foreseen by 2018-2028

Conveyor Monitoring Market: Overview

Conveyor monitoring is the process of detect condition of conveyor belt and conveyor motor. This helps in operation and detecting a potential failure in advance thus helping in low maintenance, reduced downtime of conveyors, and increased efficiency of conveyors in the production industry.

TMR Research has announced to add a report on conveyor monitoring market in its ever growing repository. The report is expected to offer an in depth analysis on industry with all important segments of the market. Along with this, the report will help users with all the vital data that will help indicating growth and latest trend in the conveyor monitoring market during the forecast period.

Conveyor Monitoring Market: Notable Developments

Some of the recent development in the conveyor monitoring market are-

Companies in the conveyor monitoring market such as Vayeron and Sandpit are focusing to improve safety need by incorporating advanced technology such as automation and monitoring technology. This is expected to revolutionize the demand for advanced conveyor with increased safety in the next few years. Thus offering a significant boost to the conveyor monitoring market in the coming few years.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global conveyor monitoring market include –

Fenner Dunlop

PHOENIX CBS GMBH

ContiTech Conveyor Belt Group

SKF

Bruel & Kjaer

Beltscan Systems Pty Ltd.

Yellowtec

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

The competition is expected to highly intensify with an increase in the number of players in future.

Conveyor Monitoring Market: Key Trends

The conveyor monitoring market is expected to rise at a prominent pace in the coming few years. This is mainly due to the rising focus of companies towards reduction of revenue loss due to faults in conveyor systems coupled with the increasing awareness of predictive maintenance tools and techniques. In addition to this, the conveyor monitoring system also helps in eliminating wastage, cut maintenance costs and increase credibility of the customers.

Conveyor belts often suffer from faults such a longitudinal crack, damages to belt edges, belt wear and tear, and belt overlapping on pulleys. This hamper the productivity of the production units, in order to avoid large number of industry players are adopting conveyor monitoring system. This is a prominent factor expected to drive the global conveyor monitoring market in the coming few years.

However, factors like high costs of installation and maintenance of conveyor monitoring system is a strong factor expected to hamper growth of the global conveyor monitoring market.

Nevertheless, increasing integrate of conveyor monitoring system with several other sensor and detector are some other factors expected to drive the global conveyor monitoring market.

Conveyor Monitoring Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the conveyor monitoring market is divided into Asia pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Among all these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the conveyor monitoring market in the coming few years. This is mainly due to presence of several players in the region. Apart from this, factors such as technological innovation and adoption of automation technologies in the mining and power generation industries are some other factors anticipated to play a vital role in the growth of the conveyor monitoring market in the forecast period.

