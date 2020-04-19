Early renewable adopter: Turkey being part of the pioneers in MENAT area

On Monday, a high level American multinational conglomerate official stated that Turkey, alongside Morocco, is among the early renewable energy adopters in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey (MENAT) area by putting into practice suitable policies and providing proper incentives.

Manar Al Moneef, who is the president and the chief executive officer of the GE Recyclable Energy in the MENAT area, offered examples or Morocco and Turkey, the two of which were highly dependent on fossil fuels for energy, as a victory story in shifting to renewable.

She confirmed to Anadolu Agency that 97 percent of the imports of Morocco was only fossil-based fuels to give electricity. Turkey had a big amount; likewise, the two countries are the early movers.

Al-Moneef talked on the sideline of the Recyclable Energy Outlook Conference: Investment, Financing, Regulation, and New Technologies in Turkey, Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Western Balkans that was hosted on Thursday in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Energy importing countries in the MENAT locality started to deploy recyclables as the technology urbanized in recent years. She gave explanations that over the last decade, the governments heavily subsidized the fossil fuel energy cost after the costs were considerably lower compared to recyclables.

She confirmed that the two countries prepared to enlarge their recyclable energy portfolio by mounting robust systems of regulation to attract stakeholders and developers to the industry.

She added that when you take a look at Morocco currently, they have accomplished their 2020 goal of 2 gigawatts. The other country, Turkey, has more than 7 gigawatts on the grid that is precisely the goal they had set and are in the process of developing more.

Nevertheless, she maintained that with the price of oil fluctuation in the past few years, which is from $140 per one barrel at its highest to lows of $20 per one barrel, presently, the oil exporters are beginning to consider recyclable energy for the production of electricity.

She asserted that nations such as Saudi Arabia have really ventured in the wind and solar, and they currently have one of the most affordable costs of energy worldwide. Now, it is not only the importers of oil but also the exporters of it who are stating that it makes sense economically. The problem is not if people are going to make use of a renewable but the question remains m how quickly can they do and position it.