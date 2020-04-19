Ence Installs Biomass Houseplant in Puertollano, Spain

The Board of Castilla-La Mancha President, Emiliano Garcia-[Page attended the opening of the fresh renewable energy generation plant with little emission biomass of 50 MW of Ence in the La Mancha town. Mayor of Puertollano, Isabel Rodriquez Garcia, attended.

Garcia Page, in his speech, stressed that they are encountering a scheme dedicated to the renaissance of a city having industrial capital and mainly connected to the sector of energy.

He also strained that the profitability of clean energy and the round use of natural resources, such as that of the scheme, is immense and in Castilla-La Mancha, they must take full benefit of it.

Colmenares confirmed that the scheme constitutes a sample of support to the just transition of energy, thanks to the acquiring of Ence back in the year 2017 of the location of the previous Elcogas thermal PowerPoint plant, for the building of this new renewable biomass generation industry. A scheme in line with the National Integrated Energy and Climate Strategy 2021-2030 and that has permitted them to uphold excellent industrial employment that contributes to the revitalization of the economy of the location and that gives favors to the decarbonization of their energy system.

The fresh 50MW biomass generation plant will yield Anastasia ted 325,000 MWh in a year, which is equivalent to the energy requirements of not less than 60,000 people. To perform this, it would guzzle about 238,000 biomass tons in a year, among which is pomace, vine shoots, agricultural remains, olive leaf, and woody forest.

All of that biomass will obey with the Decalogue of Ence for the Biomass as fuel Sustainability, a first initiative in the Spanish syndicate launched to assure its commitment to sustainability in the usage of biomass and the environment care in use from this recyclable energy.

Moreover, the Puertollano plant activity will permit a decrease in the uncontrolled combustion of agricultural stubble. This agricultural stubble has a high impact on the environment while contributing to the maintenance of not less than 1,300 direct and indirect jobs, most of them in remote areas. The jobs would be supplemented to the 500 directs jobs produced by the plant in its creation.

Ence made a venture of around 100 million euros in its fresh plant that has excellent, accessible techniques to assure permanent environment respect and the highest energy levels efficiency in such a fitting.