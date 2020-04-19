Furfural Market Study Outcast The Next Wave Of Competitive Advantage

CMI Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Furfural Market Research Report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 – 2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market.

Global Furfural Market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( Hongye Holding Group Corporation Ltd., Arcoy Biorefinery Pvt. Ltd., Corporation, Ltd., Central Romana, KRBL Ltd., Illovo Sugar Ltd., Lenzing AG, Penn A Kem LLC, Tanin Sevnica d.d., Linzi Organic Chemicals Inc. Ltd., Tieling North Furfural (Group) Co., Ltd., Silvateam S.p.A., and Xingtai Chunlei Furfuryl Alcohol Co., Ltd. )

Global Furfural Taxonomy

The global furfural market is classified on the basis of the following segments:

Furfural alcohol Solvents Others By application

Corn cob Rice husk Bagasse Others By raw materials

Petroleum Agriculture Paints & coatings Pharmaceutical Others By end-use industry



⇛Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

⇛Europe(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

⇛North America(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

⇛South America(Brazil etc.)

⇛The Middle East and Africa(GCC Countries and Egypt.)

