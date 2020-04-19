GEO satellite purchased by Hispasat from Thales Alenia Space

WASHINGTON- Hispasat bought a satellite from Thales Alenia Space in January, marking the initial operator’s satellite order after its actuary by power syndicate, Red Electrica of Spain in the last year.

Thales Alenia Space would construct a new satellite named Amazonas Nexus, built with Ku-band coverage over the two continents of America, including Greenland and North Atlantic routes of transportation. Hispasat and Thales Alenia Space signed the manufacturing agreement in Madrid.

Hispasat’s Amazonas-2 replaced by Amazonas Nexus, which is an 11-year-old satellite positioned at 61 degrees west and offers C- and Ku-band Pan-American coverage.

The operators of satellites have progressively pressed manufactures not to construct satellites with frozen patterns of coverage but with the flexibility to the location change, power, and also their communications beams’ shape. Hispasat is no exemption.

Thales Alenia Space stated that Amazonas Nexus would feature a fresh digital precise processor permitting Hispasat to reassign the capacity of the satellite as markets change.

Chief Executive Officer of Hispasat Miguel Angel Panduro stated that Amazonas Nexus would be the most flexible and sophisticated satellite in their fleet, after its lifts off in the second half of the year 2022. They are yet to declare a debut provider.

Amazonas Nexus would have feeder links of Ka-band for control and telemetry, a feature Hispasat confirmed would enhance communications with entryway ground stations and release more onboard commercial; applications capacity.

Amazonas Nexus anticipated mass of about 4,500 kilograms, 20 kilowatts of power onboard, all-electric propulsion, and life design of 15 years. Commercial clients signed long-term contracts for nearly 30 percent of the capacity of satellites before sendoff. Hispasat stated that offering anchor clients to validate the business plan of the operator for the satellite.

Although based in Spain, not less than 65 percent of Hispasat’s income emerges from the Americas, mostly Latin America. The Euro consult company, which is Hispasat’s citing research syndicate, stated the need for geostationary statistics capacity anticipated to rise to fivefold in the continent of America in the next decade. Amazonas Nexus built to exploit the expected growth, mainly for broadband to ships, aircraft, and government end users.

Both Hispasat and Thales Alenia Space stated that they would make vast use of suppliers from Spain in constructing the Amazonas Nexus satellite. Hispasat frequently involves subcontractors from Spain to design equipment for its satellites, like Sener, Indra, and GMV.