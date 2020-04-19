Kenya presses on implementation of coal energy in spite of intensifying apprehensions

Kenya is pressing on with aims to develop coal energy in spite of developing urges for governments all over the world to fight fossil fuels. This casts disbelief on assurances of Kenyans to their strategies concerning changes in climate.

Data from the National Treasury shows that the ministry of Energy set aside over Kshs.2 billion for exploration of coal and excavations in the next coming three years. In the present financial year, the department assigned sh.559 billion for the development of coal power and is asking for an additional half a billion shillings for the coming two fiscal years and Kshs. 852 million in 2023.

The Kenyan authorities plan to improve a coal master plan and viability statement, which both plan on completion by the next three years, where the state will develop and incorporate coal into the national system.

For instance, this year, the Geo Exploration Board of directors under the Ministry of Energy aims to develop 20 assessment wells. Technicians will erect the first lot of 80 over the coming three years. At the same time, the board of directors apportioned capitals for evaluation of environment and partnerships of shareholders towards constructing of controversial Lamu Coal Power plant.

This follows even as the National Environmental Tribunal last year annulled the approval granted to the confederation Amu Power Firm to develop the sh. 200 billion coal-fired industry.

In annulling the permit, the court of law ruled that the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) illegitimately permitted Amu Power’s environmental influence evaluation in spite of the failure to attain the suitable skills and public principles of civic contribution.

At the same time, the African Development Bank (AfDB), which was to provide backing to the operation, pulled out, stating that the bank looks for more savings in the sector of renewable energy.

African Development Bank (AfDB) leader, Akinwumi Adesina, said last during the General Meeting of United Nations that coal is the past tense, renewable energy is the present tense, and for his team, of African Development Bank, they are getting out of that body.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) revealed further Kshs. 50 billion green base-load scheme, which will kick off later this year and will yield sh. 500 billion of savings to aid African states progress from coal and fossil fuel to renewable energy.

Although, both the administration of Kenya and Amu Power consortium vowed to go ahead with the operation, which will entail Gulf Energy and China’s Investment and Power Development Association.