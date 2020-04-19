Laser Marking Market In-Depth Analysis and Forecast 2018-2028

Industrial and manufacturing sectors require reliable and highly advanced equipment for the process of production. One particular type of equipment that is quickly becoming absolutely necessary for many industries, is laser marking machines and systems. Laser marking machines provide accurate, faster, and permanent engraving and marking solutions for non-metal and metal units. Laser marking machines make use of numerous types of lasers for engraving, etching, and marking of various materials and products for a wide range of applications. Many industries use the machine to mark individual part numbers, barcodes, date codes, component labeling, and serial numbers. Besides, laser marking machines are gaining traction in the medical industry for stainless steel and titanium parts, though laser marking can be done on other materials too.

Request Sample of Laser Marking Market Report for more Industry Insights @ CLICK HERE NOW

The global laser marking market has been divided on the basis of type, end-user, region. It is expected that the category of ‘fiber laser’ will rise at a robust CAGR during the forecast period. Machine tools end use segment is likely to contribute the most in terms of growth of the global laser marking market.

Global Laser Marking Market: Notable Developments

Leading market players have adopted new product launches, followed by acquisitions and mergers, as part of their main business strategy to reinforce their foothold in the global laser marking market. Some of prominent developments pertaining to the competitive landscape of this market are:

Last year, Germany based TRUMPF Group made an investment of US$ 27.0 million in JFY, its Chinese subsidiary and Chinese division, TRUMPF China, in a bid to expand its production capability and capacity.

In January last year, Jenoptik Corporation started its application center in the Silicon Valley, US, to increase its growth in the US.

In April 2016, France-based The Gravotech Group introduced Gravostyle, the updated version of its engraving software. Gravostyle is a management software with application in mechanical engraving and laser machines. This software can be utilized for 3D engravings and is supported by the Laserstyle interface.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global laser marking market include –

Jenoptik

Gravotech

Trumpf

Epilog Laser

Han’s Laser

Mecco

Global Laser Marking Market: Growth Drivers

New Product Developments to Trigger Market Growth

Laser marking machines are available in the market at various price ranges and this is likely to generate a positive influence on the purchasing pattern of consumers. In addition to that, development of products such as portable laser marking machine is expected to escalate the demand for global laser marking market over the period of forecast, 2018-2028.

Furthermore, the dearth of alternative technologies for laser marking machines is anticipated to give an impetus to the global laser marking machines market in the coming years. In addition to that, lucrative performance in various end-use industries, such as automotive industry, machine tools, and packaging is anticipated to make new avenues for the development and growth of the global laser marking machines market.

Get TOC of Laser Marking Market Report for more Industry Insights @ CLICK HERE NOW

Global Laser Marking Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global laser marking market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. APAC is anticipated to hold the lion’s share of the global laser marking market during the forecast timeframe.

Japan, South Korea, India, and China are the main contributors to the growth of the Asia Pacific laser marking market. Asia Pacific has been quite ahead in terms of taking up laser marking solutions and products as compared to other geographies. Increased spending on research and development activities, growing manufacturing and electronics sectors, and huge base of population are projected to propel the laser marking market towards growth.

The global l L aser m M arking market is segmented as:

Type

Fiber Laser

Diode Laser

Solid State Laser Yag Laser Neodymium Glass Laser Thin Disk Laser

CO2 Laser

End-user