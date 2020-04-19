Martian Dirt to be brought to Earth by NASA agency

The round trip mission of the space agency to the planet Mars will not be a walk in the park. However, it will answer important questions about life beyond our planet.

There are two types of locations in the universe, as much as we know, the first location here on Earth, with all the life. The other part of the universe is endless, barren nonlife out of the ends of the inestimable creation. However, at the moment, there is a project in the making in efforts to bring back soil from the red planet and see if life is foreign to the rest of the endless universe.

The mission is dubbed the Mars Sample Return mission. In the next decade, the European Space Agency and NASA will partner and send a drifter to the planet Mars, where the rover will gather numerous soil samples. Another drifter will then collect the samples and the collected samples put in a spaceship that will launch from the red planet. The spaceship ferrying the samples will come together with an orbiting spaceship that will receive and send the samples to Earth.

The Mars Sample Return, MSR in inevitable initialism of NASA, will mark the initial time for humans to make a round trip to the red planet, and it will serve as the first-ever point in time for the tangible, physical connection between planet Earth and a different planet. For the first-ever moment in time, in recorded history, we will be in a position to physically interact and touch an immaculate piece coming from another planet.

Moreover, we have to get the Mars Sample Return to the red planet to get some dirt. However, the details are devilish, certainly.

The outer space is not less than 60 miles straight up, which is a bit more than the Rhode Island width, which is a bit less compared to the New Hampshire width, however, energetically, it is way far beyond. To get into the lowest of orbits of low- energy, one requires accelerating to not less than 17,000 mph that needs spaceship engines that switch fuel into kinetic force at obscene rates.

The burning rates should be under precise control because if you switch your spaceship fuel’s chemical power into kinetic force too fast, you might exceed the substance engine limits.