NASA’s Hubble Studies Enormous Galaxy

Magnificent Spiral has gradually developed over Billions of Years

Galaxies compared to snowflakes. Although the universe comprises of innumerable galaxies hurled across space and time, no two ever look the same. One of the utmost photogenic is the enormous spiral galaxy UGC 2885, which is located about 232 million light-years beyond in northern constellation, Perseus. It is a monster, even by the galactic standards. The galaxy is about 2.5 times wider in terms of length compared to our Milky Way and comprises of ten times as many stars of about one trillion. This galaxy has led a quiet life by not bumping into other bigger galaxies. It has slowly bulked up on interplanetary hydrogen to create new stars at a gradual and steady pace for over many years. The galaxy dubbed as “Rubin’s galaxy” after Vera Rubin, who was an astronomer in (1928-2016). Rubin made use of the universe to look for the same dark matter. The galaxy is entrenched inside a plain halo of dark matter. They estimate the dark matter amount by determining its influence of gravity on the rate of the galaxy rotation.

The splendid spiral galaxy may get the nickname the "Godzilla Galaxy" since it estimated to be the biggest known in the whole universe.

However, it is a “gentle giant,” as stated by researchers, since it appears as if it has been sedentary quietly over many years, probably drinking hydrogen from the filamentary construction of the interstellar space. This gasses modest continuing birth of a star at half Milky Way rate. For a fact, its huge central black hole is the resting giant too, since the galaxy does not look like it is feeding on considerably smaller satellite galaxies. It is hungry in falling gas.

The galaxy dubbed “Rubin’s galaxy, “by Benne Holwerda of University of Kentucky, between the years (1928-2016) after astronomer Vera Rubin. Benne Holwerda detected the galaxy with the Hubble Space Telescope of NASA.

In outcomes currently presented at winter American Astronomical Society conference located in Honolulu, Hawaii. Benne Holwerda is looking to get what resulted to the monstrous size of galaxy. He says that how it became so huge is still a mystery. He added that the universe is significant as you could make a disk galaxy, not hammering anything else in galaxy.