Ocean Currents Changing due to Melting Arctic Ice.

As a result of the massive sea ice melt, a recent study from NASA reveals an enormous ocean current in the Arctic is becoming quicker and much more turbulent. It is part of a sensitive Arctic environment, currently flooded with freshwater, which seems to be the effect of climate change caused by humans.

From 12 years of satellite information, scientists have calculated how a precarious inflow of enormous amounts of cold, clean water has stabilized the circular river, named the Beaufort Gyre–a shift that might alter the tides of the Atlantic Ocean and cold western Europe’s climate.

Through storing clean water near the ocean surfaces, the Beaufort Gyre holds the extreme environment in balance. Wind sweeps the Gyre across the western Arctic Ocean, northern Canada, and Alaska, in a clockwise direction, where the freshwater naturally gathers through glacial melting, river surge, and precipitation. In the Arctic, this freshwater is an essential part because it floats above the colder, salty water, and it helps prevent sea ice from melting, thus allowing Earth’s climate to be regulated. Therefore, the Gyre slowly pumps freshwater over decades into the Atlantic Ocean and allows the currents of the Atlantic Ocean to move it in small quantities.

The Gyre has, moreover, collected large quantities of fresh water, 1,920 cubic miles, or about twice the capacity of Lake Michigan since the 1990s. The recent study, reported in Nature Communications, considered the depletion of sea ice in summer and autumn to be a cause for this rise of freshwater concentration. The loss of the summer sea ice in the Arctic, which took decades, has exposed the Beaufort Gyre more to the wind, which turns the Gyre more quickly and traps the freshwater in its current.

For more than 20 years, strong winds have also pulled the current in one course, boosting the speed and scale of the clockwise current and stopping freshwater flowing out of the Arctic Ocean. This decades-long wind in the Western region is unusual, where the winds changed course every 5 to 7 years.

In the event of wind changes again, experts have been monitoring the Beaufort Gyre. The wind would redirect the current, dragging it backward and releasing the waters that it collected all at once if the course were to change.

The research also indicates that, whereas the Beaufort Gyre has no balance due to the addition of wind energy, this excess energy emits from the current by creating small, circular water eddies. As the intensified turbulence serves to ensure that the water system is balanced, it can potentially lead to additional ice melting by combining cold, freshwater with relatively warm, downstream saltwater. In effect, the melting ice may lead to changes in the mixture of nutrients and organic materials, significantly impacting the food chain and Arctic Wildlife. The results show a delicate equilibrium across wind and sea, like the cap of sea ice drops under climate change.