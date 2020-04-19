Pinchbeck moves to R-UK to manage the Energy UK

Pinchbeck Emma has finally left the Renewable UK. She has joined the Energy UK and is appointed the agency’s new chief executive. The Energy UK says that Emma, who was the former assistant chief executive at the R-UK, can bring valuable knowledge and expertise to the sector of energy. Audrey Gallacher is now serving as the interim chief executive for the Energy UK agency. He was appointed just after Lawrence Slade left the company in December 2019.

Emma will now take up the office in July. Even thou, she is on maternity leave and will join for part-time service and will resume full-time service later on in September. The chairman of the Energy UK agency says that he is delighted that a promising candidate like Emma now takes up the position of running their company. The chairman further explained that he trusts that Emma shall bring passion, expertise, and experience in working towards the sector of net-zero energy. He said that such a move is imperative in any case that the company wishes to deal with future challenges that could face both the country and the industry of energy.

The chairman said that it is delighting that Emma joined the able energy company. He believes that everything is moving on well, checking on the rapid changes that are happening to the power sector and the retail market as well. The chairperson said that everything is promising with the new and innovative services and products that are indeed transforming how users interact with the energy market. He believes that Emma is the right person to help lead the agency throughout this era of substantial changes in the industry. He is confident that Energy UK has a broader industry that will proceed to make sure that they achieve an influential and clear voice on the major issues that face the energy sector and the individuals involved.

On the other hand, Emma said that the energy sector transformation is upon the Energy UK agency and that she is pretty to be part of the team at this kind of moment. She said that the rapid technological advances and innovation in the past years mean that it not a must to compromise to get reliable, green, and affordable energy. He further stated that Energy UK would become a productive agency for both British households and the UK economy.