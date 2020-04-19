Robots Resembling Humans spark fear 

David Graves who is a director at GWS Robotics creative director, Alan Winfield a professor of the robot ethics; University of the West of England as well as Joanna Bryson who is an associate professor at University of Bath in the department of computer science are among the people who believe anthropomorphic bots bring fear as well as captivation.

David has worked for more at least 20 years as a computer programmer said that people mostly prefer social robots than those that look like human beings with qualities of their behavior and personality are similar to ours, but they do not resemble people.

The above may be caused by science fiction dramas that make robots that look as well as move like humans with the ability to take the world. David added that fear of robots which are hazy from the human is dangerous.

A researcher from Japan, Masahiro Moris, come up with a theory known as the uncanny valley, which developed in the 1970s. The theory states that we get to react positively with robots if they do have physical features conversant with human beings, but they disturb us if we have features that are not familiar with us.

GWS robotic in Knowle has put more emphasis on a humanoid robotic called pepper, who comprehends feelings and uses gestures and words.

The robot, which is four feet tall, was customized to personal businesses, travels around on wheels. It is beautiful and slightly childlike, it is a robot.

A Cambridge University graduate with the name David who has worked for international cooperation said that he does not think the majority of people see Pepper as a threat. Pepper can engage with people through dialogue and his touchscreen as well as is a consistent visitor to schools, businesses and hospitals.

Professor Winfield said unprincipled producers might use human-like robots to abuse susceptible users. He added that Robots are not more alive than the toaster. If people start thinking otherwise, they will develop fear for robots, and corrupt manufacturers might exploit them. Although people are not abused openly for monetary gain, they might be encouraged to ‘care for’ the robot, and thus abandon other responsibilities of care; remembering the Tamagotchi effect.

Tamagotchi effect named after the computer-generated toy pet produced in the 1990s, which had emotional attachment machines, robots, or the software agents. However, inventors of robots like human beings such as David Hanson, who owns Hanson Robotics, who developed Sophia, claims that these robots are a discovery of humanity. Sophia is first robot allowed to become a citizen of Saudi Arabia.