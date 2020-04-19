Simulated moon operation performed by European group on a volcano in Hawaii

A group of six researchers returned from ‘the lunar’ on Saturday to wrap up two weeks studying simulated moon scenery on the part of a Hawaiian volcano.

The researchers started their operation on 18 January, and they have been performing their missions as they resided at the Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation or, HI-SEAS, habitat as one of their third EuroMoonMars operation (EHMIHS-III). It is a succession of ancient services achieved in association with European Space Agency, the International Lunar Base Alliance and HI-SEAS.

The location is found on an isolated slope of Mauna Loa on the Huge Island of Hawaii. It accommodated teams of scientists and space explorers on ancient lunar and Red Planet operation from 2013 when the team installed it. Ancient operations like these place scientist in isolated surroundings that imitates a stay on Red Planet or in this case, the moon. In this surrounding, they can carry out investigations as well as testing what it might look like they stay of human beings on Red Planet and other planets.

Michaela Nusilova, who is astrobiology, headed the operation. He serves as the chief officer of that operation and the manager of HI-SEAS. In a tweet, he said that his operation was great, but unfortunately, he is sad that it over.

Apart from Michaela Nusilova, the group had Kyla Edison, a Hawaiian innate from the island of Kauai. He is a geologist and technician of scientific equipment. Other members include; Priyanka Da Rajkakati, an aerospace expert, Marc Heemskerk, who is a lead researcher and a virtual artist, Robert Heemskerk who is an earth scientist and a specialist in situ resource utilization and Lucas Brasileiro, an aerospace expert and a doctoral student.

Das Rajkakati, who is an aerospace expert, said that he has always had the desire to study more about space and being a space explorer is a delusion. He is looking into that experience to test if he has the capabilities to carry out ancient operations at least on earth before setting off to space. The experience will help him in making tools he would use in the future missions of space exploration.

The members of the crew arrived on the same day the Sensorial I team was departing that environment following their operation that took place in two weeks. From then on, the group has worked in the locale and around it on extravehicular services (EVAs). One could think they are really on the moon. The crewmembers have carried out some experiments on robots and rovers, as well as boring operations to study channels. They also investigated the local ‘moon’ landscape.