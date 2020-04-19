Chollian 2B Environmental Surveillance Satellite Pending countdown

Chollian 2B will be lifting off as planned on Wednesday morning, a South Korean environmental monitoring satellite, said the government-led Aerospace program team on Tuesday.

The Chollian 2B, a twin satellite to Chollian 2A, which launched in 2018, is the planet’s first geostationary satellite used to monitor air conditions from approximately 36,000 kilometers over Earth’s equator, “says Choi Jae-dong, Director of the Korea Aerospace Research Institute’s satellite program. “The only thing that remains today is the countdown.”

KARI reported that the satellite had successfully carried out all appropriate checks before its launch. The spacecraft has in it fitted an Ariane 5 ECA Missile, a form of the launch vehicle that has gone on 70 successful missions to date. On January 6, the space center in Kourou, French Guiana, South America, underwent a two to three-week inspection procedure. On this rocket too, the Chollian 2A was launched.

The Chollian 2B is the world’s first satellite to work in the measurement of atmospheric temperatures from 36,000 kilometers above Earth’s equator and is a tandem satellite from the Chollian 2A, launched in 2018.

After the rocket has already launched, the team of the aerospace industry will reach the satellite first immediately after it detaches from the spacecraft. About one hour following the initial launch, the probe will then open up its solar panel. Once the satellite eventually unloads its solar panel, as per the Ministry of Science and ICT, it will begin to shift itself in orbit and settle down on a stationary course of 36,000 km over the planet Earth.

If deployed safely, from October of this year and 2021 onwards, Chollian 2B will begin sending real-time information on marine conditions and atmospheric information results, respectively. In the meantime, the Chollian 2A will continue to send information regarding physical and weather conditions during its lifetime.

After the flight, after it separates from the rocket, the aerospace department then contacts the satellite. After nearly one hour, the spacecraft breaks off from the solar panel. If the spaceship executes its solar panel effectively, according to the Ministry of Science and of ICT, it starts to transfer itself to orbit and settle on a 36,000 km long stationary route.

And as per the ICT Ministry, life expectancies of the twin satellites would be approximately ten years.

An initial expenditure of 669.7 billion won ($563.1 million) totaled for the multi-ministerium initiative in 2011. The total budget eventually rose to 704.7 billion during the development phase.

By Shim Woo-Hyun.