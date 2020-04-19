Spitzer Space Telescope (SST) set to retire

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is a government-owned institution mandated for scientific research and innovation associated with space and air. The agency started in 1957 with the launch of Sputnik, a Soviet satellite. Likewise, the organization became operational in 1958, established to manage the U.S space probe and research. Since 1957, NASA has launched numerous spaceships and satellites, which include Hubble Space Telescope, Spitzer Space Telescope, Kepler Space Telescope, and Cosmic Background Explorer. However, space crafts are susceptible to degeneration.

Spitzer Space Telescope (SST), launched in 2003 into the sun’s orbit, is retiring on the 30th of January 2020. SST was started to offer exclusive infrared images of the globe and provide photos of the universe invisible with the optical telescope. SST make to identified infrared radiation hence capable of imaging through dense durst or clouds. Likewise, within the shadows, numerous activities are observed, like the formation of black holes, the collision of stars, new planet formation, and galaxy construction.

Throughout the years, SST has provided relevant data crucial in scientific research projects. Likewise, a scientist based at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California have interpreted SST’s data for the years it has operated. The data translated to relevant information has led to the discovery of exoplanets that may be habitable. Also, the data has displayed rings about the planet Saturn. SST data has generally raised numerous questions about the universe.

The former project manager, Suzy Dodd, stated that the cosmic veil is being unraveled, through SST data, more space images can be observed in detail. However, SST lifespan is almost coming to an end. Furthermore, its diminishing battery life, system failure, and drifting further away from the earth’s orbit has necessitated the space operators to shut it down. Additionally, aligning the solar panels, the satellite’s antennae to the planet simultaneously, and preventing exposure of the spacecraft to the sun’s rays presented a significant challenge.

Moreover, SST was the last satellite launched of the four NASA’s Observatories. The three initial satellites launched before SST were Chandra X-ray launched in 1999 that measured X-rays, the Compton Gamma Ray that measured gamma radiation from 1991 to 2000, and Hubble Space Telescope launched in 1990. The SST was designed to track infrared radiation of 3 and 180 microns in wavelength. Therefore, infrared radiation was useful to astronomers since the radiation at the stated wavelength can infiltrate a dense cloud of dust and gas efficiently than visible light.