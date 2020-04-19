The EU renewable energy power grid menace resolved by Israeli startup

Climate change concerns have risen over the past few decades, and most countries have fallen victims of its effect. Greenhouse effect, increase of sea levels, and global warming are all associated with climate change. Therefore, climatic change has necessitated most counties to shift from non-renewable sources of energy like oil that release harmful gases and destroy the ozone to renewable sources like solar and wind energy.

Additionally, Europe has led in the implementation and global use of green energy and has made great strides in the usage of solar and wind energy. However, the EU experiences major setbacks and has a long way to go in the path of renewable energy. One major problem encountered is the use of traditional power grids to harness clean energy. The EU produces way more clean power than what the old system can handle hence generating major power loss.

The council of European Energy Regulators issued a report that stated a 10% power loss due to system failure. Furthermore, the excess energy harnessed overpowers the larger electrical structure resulting in a system failure. Additionally, renewable sources of energy are dependent on forces governing nature, resulting in variable-power input. For example, solar firms fail to harness energy at night or in cloudy weather yielding to major input fluctuations that stress the traditional grid system hence system failure.

Despite the major challenges experienced, the EU’s Horizon 2020 instrument plan that incorporates a modern power system that stabilizes renewable energy input has solved the problem of major power fluctuations. The system hence aids the UE continues the war against adverse climate change.

On the other hand, €2.7 million has been granted to a consortium under the management of Synvertic that specializes in converting renewable power into stable energy sources that are conveniently used by the European Union. Therefore, the company contracted to innovate a grid system that stabilizes renewable energy is crucial to the EU since the countries can completely harness the energy without stressing the traditional grid system. Also, with the implementation of the modern grid system, power instability is minimized. Therefore, an Israeli startup has helped the EU with power instability due to the traditional grid system.

Ronny Izhak, the CEO of Synvertec mandated to produce the modern power grid remarked that they solved the menace facing power grids as early as 2014. However, locating and establishing the right market and partnership needed to be considered. Ronny further stated that the solution to power grid stability from renewable energy is attributed to a software algorithm. Izhak further adds that the initiation of Israeli startup was done through merging a group of European partners, multiple partners, and several manufactures able to use their products, and distributors who sell the products to the European borders.

The partnership between the EU and Israeli has led to the EU attaining more knowledge and skills from intelligent Israeli researchers. Moreover, the EU has allocated grants to numerous Israeli new companies that consider broader environmental issues affecting Europeans. Most of the innovations range from solar panels, robust wave power equipment, cost-efficient wind turbines, and other several innovations. The merger of the EU and Israeli has introduced a new system of innovation to clean energy.