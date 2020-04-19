Two Satellites Will Narrowly Avoid Colliding At 32,800 MPH Over Pittsburgh

Two defunct satellites are expected to zip past one another at 14.7 kilometers per second (32,800 mph) in the sky on Wednesday, 29th January, this year. If by bad luck the two satellites were to hit on each other, the resulting debris could, of course, put all spacecraft around the planet in danger. Luckily, LeoLabs, a satellite tracking company that made the prediction confirms that the expected coalition will be a slight miss. The company further explains that the satellites will pass between 15 to 30 meters (50 feet to 100 feet) apart at 6:39:35 pm.

Even though LeoLabs has admitted that, the prediction of the exact displacement of any small, fast-moving object over large distances is not easy. It needs close observation, and any conclusions made are most likely to be incorrect. The company thus hopes to make updates on the initial predictions before it occurs.

If the vessels happen to collide, there will be lots of debris that shall remain in orbit for years. The new resulting clouds of debris could threaten any satellites that operate close to the collision altitude and any spacecraft that could be transiting along the way to any destination. The worst part of it all is that the resulting debris would spread out in orbit and form a debris belt all around the earth. This would cause negative effects that would be experienced, ideally on earth. LeoLabs makes use of their network that is developed from ground-based radar to help track objects that orbit in the space.

Experts of Astrophysics astronomer tracking satellite movement by use of public data also confirmed that the near-miss prediction is the most likely outcome. On the other hand, the IRAS (Infrared Astronomical Satellite) orbits the earth in their description. They believe it will be a slight-miss too.

Experts say that it is prevalent for bits of the orbital debris to encounter near-missed in space. The debris normally disappears untracked. They, however, say that it is very uncommon for two full-size satellites to travel passed each other this close in space. Infrared Astronomical Satellite, in particular, is equal to the size of a truck, at 2.1 m by 3.2 m by 3.6 m (6.7 feet by 10.6 feet by 11.8 feet).